Dorothy Kweyu's plight: Family appeals to Ruto to step in, stop Saudi execution plan

As Stephen Bertrand Munyakho — a Kenyan on death row in Saudi Arabia — inches closer to his date with destiny, a committee established to marshal support to save his life is appealing to President William Ruto to intervene.

With the May 15 (next Wednesday) deadline quickly approaching, family, friends and relatives are faced with the gigantic task of raising the “blood money” that must be paid before Mr Munyakho, who is fondly known as Stevo, can be released.

“We urge him to apply his authority and influence to help secure the release of Stephen Munyakho, or plead for an extension of the May 15 deadline to give the family more time to raise the money,” said Mr Joe Odindo, the chairperson of the Bring Back Stevo Campaign committee.

A death sentence sanctioned by Sharia law is set to befall Stevo and close the chapter of his 50-year eventful stay on earth if the amount is not raised on time.

His fate, therefore, very much lies in the ability to raise 3.5 million Saudi Riyals (about Sh123 million) which has been an arduous task, the family said.

“We are still far off the mark in our fundraising, but are confident that, with more support from Kenyans, we can achieve our target as we count down to May 15,” Mr Odindo added.

To give impetus to this effort, Mr Odindo said, the committee has organised a funds drive at 3pm this Sunday.

“The venue will be shared in due course and a link provided for those who wish to participate virtually. We appeal to all well-wishers to join us in this Harambee. No amount is too little to save Stephen. Contributions should be sent through Paybill No. 8056675 (Let’s Bring Back Stevo); Account: Your name; or send via MPesa to +254 702 878717 (Dorothy Musopole),” said Mr Odindo.

He acknowledged “the enormous goodwill extended to our colleague Dorothy and her family since this matter came to light”.

“We thank those who have so far contributed to the cause, either financially or in kind,” he said. The committee, he added, appreciated the ongoing efforts by Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and “other people of goodwill”, to have Stephen set free.

Stephen is the son of veteran journalist Dorothy Kweyu Musopole. He has been an inmate in several Saudi Arabian jails for the past 13 years after he was convicted of killing his workmate, Yemeni citizen Abdul Halim Mujahid Makrad Saleh, on April 9, 2011.

He is currently incarcerated at Shimeisi Prison in Makkah region. Mr Saleh succumbed to injuries sustained in a workplace brawl following the altercation between the two. Although Stephen — who was injured too — was initially sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter, a Shariah court sentenced him to death following an appeal by the victim’s family.

Additional reporting by Mumbi Wainana.