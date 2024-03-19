Counties on Travel

Globetrotters: County officials ignore austerity measures, spend more on travel

County and public officials have continued to spend way money on travel than is allowed by law.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • 13 counties spent more on travel than they are generating in own-source revenue.
  • Head of Public Service, in a circular to governors and other officials, directed Treasury to reduce by half all foreign and local travel budgets.
  • The government’s travel budget nearly doubled within three months of the ban imposed to reduce wastage.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM From Mwakenya to AI: The evolution of exam cheating in varsities

    Exam cheating

  2. PREMIUM Nyakach star Anyango’s immaculate rise breaks stereotypes

    Emmaculate Anyango

  3. PREMIUM Surrender all: Court’s warning to graft suspects in unexplained wealth cases

    Bribe

  4. PREMIUM Jowie's death sentence: 40 years since Kamiti Prison’s hanging chamber was used

    Kamiti Hanging Chamber