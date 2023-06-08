Glimmer of hope in Jeff Mwathi's death probe

The Director of Public Prosecutions has lined up 35 witnesses to testify in the inquest into the cause of death of Jeff Mwathi.

When the matter came up for direction before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, it was rescheduled for August 10, 2023.

Giving directions, Ms Abdul said the matter was of great public interest and that the prosecution must be given time to summon witnesses and record statements to be given to the family's lawyer.

The magistrate said the matter would be carefully listed for instructions and that she would allocate new days for the investigation.

She directed the prosecution to provide the lawyer with the statements taken so far from prospective witnesses so that he can begin preparing for the witnesses who will determine the cause of death, the motive for the killing, and an unearthing of the killers.

The lawyer and the family appealed to any member of the public with information that will lead to the arrest of the student's killers to volunteer any information that will lead to the arrest and arraignment of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Jeff's mother Ann Mwathi, told the press at Milimani that she was optimistic that justice would be done for her late son.