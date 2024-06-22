Generation Z will end Kenya's liberation struggle, says Karua

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has challenged Gen Zs to finish the liberation struggle her group started decades ago.

Ms Karua said the fight by Kenyan Gen Zs to liberate the country from the oppressive Kenya Kwanza regime was a continuation of what she and others had started as youths to challenge the Kanu dictatorship.

The demonstrations staged by the youth, she said, represent a revolution that seeks to change the status quo where politicians only serve their interests and not that of the country.

Speaking in Nakuru during a meeting with members of the Mt Kenya community in the Rift Valley dubbed Limuru 3 mashinani, the Azimio la Umoja deputy leader said she was encouraged by the youth who were steadfastly fighting for the future of the country.

A protester displays posters in a cloud of teargas during anti-finance bill demonstrations on Moi Avenue, Nairobi on June 18, 2024.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"I am very encouraged to see our youth fighting against oppression. They remind me of myself and others during our youthful days when we fought against the oppression of the KANU regime. I used my position as a lawyer to defend people like Koigi wa Wamwere and Mirugi Kariuki in court when they were illegally arrested and their rights violated by the government," said Ms Karua.

According to Ms Karua, parents must unite with the Gen Zs and support them in the struggle for the economic liberation of the country.

According to her, the aim is to unite all Kenyans against oppression.

"I want to urge parents to unite with the Gen Zs and support them to win the battle we started a long time ago," said Ms Karua.

Commenting on the unity drive for Mount Kenya, Ms Karua noted that the region needs to unite with the other communities in the fight against oppression which is not exclusive to the region.

She noted that citizens must first unite to win the fight against oppression.

"What the Gen Zs have shown us is that unity beyond tribe and region is what is needed to win this war. The oppression is beyond Mt Kenya and that is why we need to unite with the rest of the country," said Ms Karua.

However, she noted that someone is interested in dividing the Mt Kenya community in order to control it and urged members to resist being divided.

She further condemned the government for pushing a budget that does not serve the interest of Kenyans but rather the leaders and their families.

She pointed out that the government was overtaxing the people while cutting allocations to essential services such as education and health.

Other politicians and leaders from the Mt Kenya community attended the meeting, including Jubilee Party Secretary Jeremiah Kioni, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and politician Assumpta Wangui.

Ms Wangui expressed her displeasure with the MPs, especially those from Nakuru, for supporting the 2024/2025 Finance Bill, which she described as oppressive.

She warned them of the people's wrath and urged them to prepare to go home in 2027.