Women, youths cry foul at CBC classroom tenders

Nakuru County Director of Education Fredrick Osewe (centre) with other education officials inspect the ongoing construction of a Competency-Based Curriculum classroom at Molo Academy Boys Secondary School in Nakuru County on January 12, 2022. The youth and women say they have been ignored in tender awards.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cecilia Wanjiku of the Central Region Federation for African Women Educationists says registration of contractors was “simply fallacious”.
  • For Institute of Budget boss Elias Mbau, "government projects that do not require specialised technical know-how should be awarded to the lowest-placed abilities in society.

Women, the youth and disabled have complained about the award of tenders for construction of additional Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.