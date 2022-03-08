Women, girls key to climate change action

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women and girls are immensely vulnerable to the fallout from climate change.
  • From Baringo, in Kenya, where Lake Baringo has swollen and displaced households, to devastating floods in Bihar, India, the effects on women and girls are similar.
  • More efforts are needed to have women’s voices heard in crucial global talks that result in legally binding resolutions like the 2015 Paris Agreement.


Today is the International Women’s Day, whose celebration this year focuses on how to empower women and girls to tackle climate change. The ensuing discussions will extend to the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66), scheduled for March 14-25.

