Woman power: Dr Purity Gitonga to chair male-dominated Ameru professionals’ body

A woman has, for the first time in history, been elected the chairperson of the revered male-dominated Ameru Professionals Association (AMPA). The entity brings together professionals from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Dr Purity Gitonga, a lecturer at Strathmore University, was elected last Saturday at an annual general meeting held at Tharaka University. She will be deputised by Daniel Muriungi, a seasoned insurer and the immediate former Invesco Assurance Company Chief Executive Officer, during the five-year tenure.

A young lawyer, Peter Kaimba, was elected secretary while Kaberia Arimba, a lawyer too, becomes organising secretary.

Dr Gitonga who has been touted as a great mobiliser and result-oriented scholar, takes over the leadership from Tharaka University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kinyua Muriungi.

Founding chairperson

The professional body has previously had the position held by former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka and Prof Jacob Kaimenyi the founding chairperson and a former cabinet secretary and ambassador in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

In her maiden speech, an elated Dr Gitonga said she would endeavour to unite professionals from the two counties.

While lauding her predecessors who will now serve as the group trustees, the don said women and young professionals had viewed the organisation as a home for professors and senior people in government only.

“During my tenure, I will endeavour to embrace young professionals and women so that they can join and own the group because one of its key objectives is to nurture them,” said Dr Gitonga.

She asked women not to shy away from battling for leadership positions with men.

Prof Kaimenyi, speaking at the event, said the founders of the group who include Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, who served as secretary, former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and former head of civil service Ambassador Francis Muthaura, who was last week appointed the Chancellor of Kenyatta University, had a vision of making Ameru region great, but that is yet to be achieved.

From left: Tharaka University VC Prof Kinyua Muriungi the outgoing Ampa chairperson hands over to the newly-elected chairperson, Dr Purity Gitonga and Mr Daniel Muriungi at Tharaka University on January 20, 2024.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Prof Njoka observed that at the inception of the devolved governments, the professional body came up with strategic plans for the two counties and handed them over to the then leaders of the devolved units, but were never implemented.

“Politicians have failed to develop our counties because they do not consult professionals who are full of great ideas,” said Prof Njoka.

He explained that the strategic plan had great ideas on how the two counties could set up industries to absorb the many jobless youths and boost the region’s economy as fruits of devolution.

Prof Muriungi said it is the AMPA and the Ameru Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders who lobbied for the establishment of Tharaka University and several other projects across the two counties.

The leaders, however, lauded Prof Kindiki for ‘ably’ representing Ameru professionals in President William Ruto’s government by performing very well.

The professionals pointed out the need for the two counties to unite and shun boundary disagreements, which are partly to blame for the lack of development.

They said while politicians preach political boundaries, professionals have no boundaries and will continue to work as one team.