Witch or no witch, abusing the elderly is not justified

During a recent chat with a friend, we discussed many things, including the winding path of womanhood filled with peaks and valleys.

We talked about how from girlhood to elderhood, women display resilience, despite discrimination and hardship.

In some communities, discrimination begins at the toddler stage. Girls are seen as less valuable, while the birth of a boy calls for celebrations.

As girls grow, they bear the brunt of household chores. I recall a senior government official sharing how as a young girl, she would wake up early to prepare breakfast for her brothers.

She would go to the river to fetch their bathing water, fetch firewood, and then prepare breakfast. It is only after they left for school that she would prepare herself for school.

More often than not, she got to school late. Most girls spend their childhood on duties rather than education or play. With the onset of menstruation, they enter womanhood.

More challenges

New challenges emerge around managing menstrual cramps and accessing affordable menstrual hygiene products. Some find themselves trapped in early motherhood and marriage.

Menstruation is still not recognised as a normal biological process and is stigmatised in some societies. Girls have committed suicide after being shamed for soiling their dresses.

My friend and I laughed about the journey of womanhood, even though it is no laughing matter.

Many women look forward to motherhood, despite trials from morning sickness to labour pains. But holding the newborn makes it worthwhile.

In midlife, they have to balance family, career and caring for their ageing parents. As they grow older, menopause knocks in – story for another day.

Even though it brings relief from menstruation, menopause comes with the burden of hot flashes, brain fog, mood swings and painful joints, among others. Still, many women navigate this gracefully.

In old age, women hope for respect and honour for lifetime contributions. But in some societies, they face ostracism and accusations of witchcraft.

When misfortune strikes, vulnerable elderly women suffer horrific abuse.

The conversation I had with my friend notwithstanding, it is sad that some societies ostracise and kill elderly women, accusing them of being witches. This is a grave violation of human rights.

Strong belief

In some communities, belief in witchcraft remains strong. When misfortune strikes, some, unfortunately, turn to accusing vulnerable elderly women who face horrific abuse.

Despite awareness campaigns, deeply ingrained beliefs persist, fuelling violence against the elderly, especially in Kilifi and Gusiiland.

It is incumbent upon communities to challenge these harmful beliefs and foster environments of tolerance, understanding and respect for the dignity of all, regardless of age or gender. Many homes remain desolate after the matriarch, often a widow, is killed and her children take off for fear of being targeted.

Education campaigns aimed at dispelling myths surrounding witchcraft and promoting intergenerational dialogue can help challenge harmful stereotypes and prejudices.

The government should address the systemic factors that perpetuate violence against elderly women accused of witchcraft.