Turkana ‘squatting stools’ curbing maternal deaths

Lodwar County Referral Hospital in Turkana County on July 27, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

What you need to know:

  • For generations, women in the community have been socialised to give birth while squatting.
  • Before the device was introduced in hospitals, most women in the county preferred home deliveries

Ms Faith Eyanai sits firmly on a ‘wooden stool’ covered with a cushion all over it and holds two steel handles fitted on the sides of the device.

