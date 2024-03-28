Time to confront sexism in adverts and public discourse

The alarming extent of women's objectification in advertisements is deeply troubling. We are bombarded with thousands of such ads daily, with at least one out of every two portraying women as mere sex objects.

Despite growing momentum for gender equality, sexism persists pervasively in advertising.

A recent billboard sparked both praise and criticism. While proponents celebrated generating product conversations despite its swift removal, many, including me, found the advertisement distasteful.

Regardless of perceived marketing gains, the shockingly high number of sexualised graphics in ads has an enormous negative impact on girls and women.

Damaging impact

This sexualisation has been directly linked to eating disorders, low self-esteem, depression, and negative self-perception. Advertisements promote an unrealistic portrayal of "beauty", leaving women feeling inadequate if they don’t meet these unattainable standards.

The constant barrage of sexualised images sends a damaging message that a woman's worth is primarily tied to her physical appearance and sexual appeal rather than her intellect, achievements, or inherent value.

These ads perpetuate harmful stereotypes and reinforce a culture of objectification, reflecting deeply ingrained societal biases and power dynamics—not mere creativity or marketing strategy.

Moreover, they influence how society views women, often portraying them as subservient, domesticated, or solely focused on physical appearance.

Such objectification contributes to a culture of disrespect and gender-based discrimination, shaping societal attitudes, perpetuating harmful stereotypes, and reinforcing the notion that women are commodities to be consumed rather than individuals deserving respect and equality.

It is imperative that we reject these demeaning advertisements, holding advertisers and corporations accountable for perpetuating regressive narratives.

We must demand ethical, responsible advertising that celebrates and empowers women. Ads should showcase women's strength, intelligence, and diverse societal roles, fostering positive attitudes and a culture of respect and equality.

Moreover, women's ability to excel in leadership is undeniable. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, female leaders demonstrated exceptional crisis management.

The notion that women's success stems primarily from appearance or inappropriate relationships is demeaning and denies their hard work, talent, and merit.

Recent personal attacks on Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha were uncalled-for. While the doctors’ strike and demands are valid, onslaughts based on unfounded rumours and innuendos about her personal life were unmerited.

Reducing a woman’s achievements to her looks or suggesting she “slept her way up” despicably diminishes her accomplishments and perpetuates toxic misogyny.

Milestones

Historically, women have consistently shattered glass ceilings, breaking free from gender stereotypes.

From trailblazers like Phoebe Asiyo and Wangari Maathai to moguls like Tabitha Karanja, countless women have risen to pinnacles through sheer determination and exceptional leadership.

Gender should never factor into assessing abilities or role worthiness.

In the spirit of Women's Month, we must reject narratives diminishing women's achievements, and create a more inclusive, equitable society judging individuals solely on merits, skills, and contributions.

As a society, we must denounce sexual harassment, objectification, or inappropriate personal attacks on women in authority or public service.

When substantive policy or governance issues arise, the focus should remain firmly on the matter's merits.

Misogynistic commentary or attempts to discredit women based on gender distract from engaging legitimately and finding solutions.

In the doctors' strike and calls for the CS to address this labour dispute, discussions should centre on grievances raised, healthcare delivery impacts, proposals for resolution, and the minister's mandated responsibilities.

Introducing sexist rhetoric is inappropriate and counterproductive.

We must demand better public discourse, celebrating and supporting women’s empowerment, while rejecting misogyny that only serves to divide and demean.