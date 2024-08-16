The visiting Yess Girls team that fought period shame and promoted Stem

Tatiana Mwendwa Kinoti, a 12-year-old Grade Six at State House Primary School in Nairobi, proudly stands out as a dedicated Girl Guide in her school.

“Our motto is always to be prepared,” she proudly says.

Tatiana joined the Girl Guides Association in Grade Five last year. Since then, her life has been transformed.

As a Girl Guide, Tatiana had the unique opportunity to meet five young women from different parts of the world: Nabina Mangrati, 21, from Nepal; Rasamimanana, 24, from Madagascar; Lusekelo Mulemena, 25, from Zambia; Emmaculate Jekapu, 24, from Malawi; and Louella Princesse, 19, from Burundi. These young women spent five months in Kenya, inspiring young girls like Tatiana.

“I met the five young women in January this year when they visited our school," Tatiana recalls.

They taught menstrual hygiene management, green technology, the Free Being Me campaign, and the Stem programme, among other topics. For Tatiana, menstrual hygiene management and the Free Being Me campaign stood out.

Tatiana Mwendwa, 12, a Grade Six pupil, during an interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi, on August 2, 2024. Photo credit: Wildfred Nyangaresi I Nation Media Group

“These menstrual beads (she shows a beaded bracelet with white and red colours) represent the menstrual cycle. The 28 white beads symbolise purity and cleanliness, while the four red beads represent the period days. This made me understand the menstrual cycle better,” she explains.

She also gained self-confidence through the Free Being Me campaign, learning to be proud of herself and comfortable in her own skin. She is among thousand learners in the country who got the opportunity to be taught by the Yess girls.

Caroline Kimanthi, a teacher at Moi Educational Centre High School in Nairobi, praises the programme's impact. She shares how the five young women visited her school in March, encouraging girls to develop Stem projects for a competition.

“They trained our learners in developing Stem projects, and the girls later presented their projects at a two-day camping event in Nairobi," Caroline says.

The programme fostered new friendships and culminated in a competition, with the winner awarded a trip abroad.

Winnie Olocho, a teacher at Kiwiho Secondary School in Kuria East and a Girl Guide leader, highlights the programme's unique benefits.

“Our school is in Timaru sub-county, where female genital mutilation is still practised. We learned about menstrual hygiene, including reusable ‘rubber tampons,’ which are economical and environmentally friendly,” Winnie says.

The programme taught 80 girls invaluable life skills, including environmental stewardship and mutual support.

On the other hand, Madam Harriet Wanjiru Muchiri, a teacher at State House Primary School and a commissioner representing the Girl Guide Association in Nairobi County, emphasises the programme's widespread impact.

“It made the girls realise that periods are not something to be ashamed of. Even the boys now understand that periods are normal,” she says.

The movement also broadens young learners' minds, exposing them to the world and offering opportunities for travel and cultural exchange.

Harriet explains the different units within the Girl Guides: Rainbows (ages 4–5), Brownies (ages 6–8), Girl Guides (ages 9–12), Rangers (high school), Young Leaders, Bravo, and Trefoil (ages 60+).

Each stage offers activities to guide members' development.

“My advice to parents is to let their children join the Girl Guide Association. It is like a college; they learn many things, from menstruation to building self-confidence," Harriet concludes.

Harriet Muchiri, a Girl Guide, Nairobi County Commissioner, and teacher at State House Primary, during an interview at Nation Centre on August 2, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi I Nation Media Group

Speaking to Gender Desk, the five young women shared their motivations for leaving their home countries and embarking on this transformative journey.

For Lusekelo, a teacher by profession, the opportunity to speak to girls and young women is a calling she couldn't ignore.

“That's why I came to Kenya–to make a difference," she says passionately.

Their trip to Kenya isn't just an adventure; it's a purpose-driven mission aimed at representing their nations and empowering Kenyan girls.

As Rasamimanana puts it, “Besides being an adventurous journey, it is also one that impacts and brings change to Kenyan girls.”

Key topics

During their stay, the group visited schools across Nairobi, Kiambu, Embu, Machakos, and Migori, reaching out to over 6,000 girls. They tackled crucial topics like menstruation, encouraged girls to pursue Stem subjects, and promoted the Yess Girls movement.

Their initiative encompasses six core programmes, including Welcome to My World, Red Pride focusing on menstrual health hygiene, and Stem Girls Campaign to encourage girls in science and technology.

Through "Yes! Girl Can" and "Sanctuary," they empower girls to stand up for themselves and create safe spaces for open dialogue.

Living under one roof hasn't been without its challenges. Cultural adaptation, language barriers, and adjusting to new cuisines have tested their resilience.

“We hail from diverse cultural backgrounds, each with our own unique perspectives and ways of reacting. Living under one roof amidst such diversity can be quite challenging. However, despite these differences, we've come together, learning to navigate and embrace each other's differences along the way,” Nabina reflects.

“We have to learn how to deal with each other. Here we are, overcoming our differences for a common cause.”

Their journey is part of the Youth Exchange South to South (Yess) Girls Movement, funded by the Norwegian Agency for Exchange Cooperation (Norec).

Dubbed ‘a journey of a lifetime,’ the Yess Girls Movement gives young women aged 18–25 the chance to immerse themselves in a different way of life for six months. During their stay, they are challenged to undertake six different core initiatives.

Through their tireless efforts, these five young women embody the spirit of leadership and change.

They are not just volunteers; they are catalysts for progress, proving that unity, determination, and compassion can break down barriers and transform lives.

“In our movement, we believe that to achieve our ambition, girls need to have a proactive voice on their needs and rights. Through our Yess Girls Movement exchange programme, we aspire to give girls the chance to develop their leadership skills, and have the confidence and self-awareness they need to pursue their dreams and be this voice of change,” said Maureen Mutegi, who coordinates the five young women.

In Kenya, the Yess Girls Movement gained momentum as a platform for fostering leadership, self-awareness, and advocacy among young women.

Some of the topics they cover include:

One of the key components of their mission is addressing menstrual health and hygiene through the "Red Pride" programme. They conduct workshops to educate girls on menstrual health, aiming to break the taboos and stigmas associated with menstruation. By providing essential knowledge and resources, they empower girls to manage their menstrual health with dignity and confidence.

The "Stem Girls Campaign" is another cornerstone of their mission. Recognising the underrepresentation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) fields, they encourage girls to pursue these subjects.

They conduct interactive sessions that make Stem education exciting and accessible, hoping to inspire the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Through the "Sanctuary" programme, they create safe spaces for girls to express themselves and discuss issues that matter to them. These spaces are crucial to building confidence and fostering a sense of community and support among the girls.

The "Yes Girl Can" initiative further empowers girls to stand up for their rights and become leaders in their communities.

Encouraging girls to follow their dreams in their careers is another critical aspect of the Yess Girls Movement.

Through immersive exchange programmes lasting six months, participants are challenged to undertake six core initiatives addressing socioeconomic and gender-related issues.

Over the years, the Yess Girls Movement in Kenya has made significant strides in promoting gender equality, education, and leadership among young women.

Through collaborative efforts and tireless advocacy, participants have become catalysts for positive change, inspiring others to pursue their dreams and advocate their rights.