The triple threat: Homa Bay's teenage girls fight for their future

In the heart of Rusinga Island, 18-year-old Caroline* cradles her 20-month-old son, her eyes reflecting a wisdom far beyond her years. Two years ago, she was just another bright-eyed teenager with dreams of becoming a Swahili book writer. Today, she's a young mother fighting to reclaim her future.

"I would sometimes fail to have proper clothes to wear. As a teenager, this lowered my self-esteem when interacting with my peers," Caroline confides, her voice barely above a whisper.

Growing up in a broken home plagued by constant squabbles, Caroline found herself caught in the crossfire of Homa Bay County's triple threat: HIV infections, gender-based violence, and teenage pregnancy. Basic necessities like sanitary towels became luxuries, and hunger was an unwelcome guest at the family table.

Desperate to fit in and acquire the items her schoolmates had, Caroline made a decision that would alter the course of her life.

"I met a man who befriended me. We would go out together," she recalls, her eyes distant.

At 16, Caroline joined the ranks of hundreds of Homa Bay teenagers who fall victim to sexual exploitation each year. Pregnancy followed, and the man who promised her the world vanished without a trace.

In Homa Bay, where teenage pregnancies and HIV infections run rampant, Caroline's tale is both a cautionary story and a beacon of hope. It's a stark reminder of the challenges facing young girls in this region, and a testament to the indomitable spirit of those fighting to overcome them.

As the county grapples with this triple threat, one question looms large: How many more dreams will be derailed before real change takes root?

Caroline's story is far from unique in Homa Bay County, Kenya, where a triple threat of HIV infections, gender-based violence, and teenage pregnancy has cast a long shadow over the futures of countless young women, many of whom end up dropping out of school to either work as house helps or get married.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga paints a stark picture: "Whenever you walk into a maternity ward, you will certainly come across teenagers lying on the hospital beds ready to deliver. Up to 75 per cent of caesarean sections performed in our public hospitals are on teenagers. We are slowly losing a generation, and we must stop treating it as normal."

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga with National Syndemic Disease Control Council boss Ruth Masha at Homa Bay Town Beachfront during discussions to end triple threat in Homa Bay on June 6, 2024. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

The roots of this crisis run deep, intertwining poverty, cultural norms, and a lack of resources.

Steven Oyugi, Regional Manager of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), explains: "A lot of school girls whose parents cannot purchase sanitary towels avoid going to class during their menses. This is caused by stigma when their colleagues laugh at them."

He adds, "They are exposed and easily lured by men who promise to buy them gifts. On most occasions, the men would ask for sexual favours and possibly impregnate them or infect them with HIV."

The numbers are staggering, with Homa Bay consistently ranking among the hardest-hit counties. The Ministry of Health's latest statistics paint a sobering picture of the challenges facing young girls.

In 2023, 254,753 girls aged 10-19 found themselves pregnant - a slight decrease from the 260,734 cases reported in 2022. While this reduction of 5,981 cases offers a glimmer of hope, the numbers remain alarmingly high.

Sexual and gender-based violence also continues to plague the nation's children. Last year, 20,143 children between the ages of 10 and 17 fell victim to such abuse. This represents a modest decline from the previous year's figure of 21,457 - a decrease of 1,314 cases.

While these downward trends are encouraging, they underscore the urgent need for continued efforts to protect and empower Kenya's most vulnerable population. Each number represents a child whose life has been irrevocably altered.

In an effort to eradicate these vices, the government, through the NSDCC, is actively campaigning against the triple threat. This campaign is focused on all counties, with a particular emphasis on high-risk regions like Homa Bay.

One key strategy involves identifying schools where students struggle to access sanitary towels and providing them with these essential items.

"Sanitary pads may seem cheap to some, but many cannot afford them, forcing girls to go without during their menstrual cycles," says Oyugi.

The lack of sanitary towels has a significant negative impact on education, leading to lower retention rates and reduced transition from primary to secondary schools.

"The government has a policy that all learners from primary school must proceed to secondary schools. Those affected by the triple threat are more likely to suspend their academics when impacted by these vices," he adds.

The sanitary pads distributed by NSDCC have been donated by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), demonstrating a collaborative effort to support vulnerable girls and improve their educational outcomes.

Judith Otieno, a senior teacher at Ngegu Primary School, notes the impact of sanitary pad donations: "Some students have gotten menses when in school and have not purchased sanitary towels. Some would stay at home for up to one week because of stigma."

Community elders, once silent on these issues, are now taking an active role. Arthur Opiyo, chairperson of the Nyadaralek Elders Society, says: "Elders have been known to mould their communities into being responsible citizens. That is why we have decided to take a step in ensuring some of the negative things Homa Bay is known for are addressed."

Chrispine Obado, another elder, adds: "Besides the youth, parents should also help us in addressing these issues."

But Caroline's story doesn't end there. With a resilience that defies her circumstances, she's determined to rewrite her narrative. For her, the road ahead remains challenging. Yet, she hasn't given up on her dreams.

"I temporarily suspended school for at least six months to take care of my baby after giving birth. I was advised that I could still pursue my education and be among important people in the society," she says, a glimmer of hope in her voice.

Now, as Caroline juggles motherhood and her studies, her dream of becoming a Swahili book writer flickers like a candle in the wind – fragile, yet stubbornly alight.

As Homa Bay grapples with this complex crisis, stories like Caroline's serve as both a warning and a call to action.

Dina Odoyo, Program Officer at Reproductive Health Initiative, sums it up: "We want the same to be repeated in modern society. Let elders teach youths how they can live in a world where social vices are unheard of."