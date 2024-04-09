The trailblazing journey of a female truck driver

As the 22-wheel truck makes its way towards the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, assumptions are quickly shattered when it becomes evident that the one behind the wheel is not a man, which has long been the norm, but a woman – Nelly Chebichi Biwott, a long-distance.

Dressed in blue jeans, a white T-shirt, black rubber shoes, and a green reflector jacket, she pulls over near the Eveready roundabout in Nakuru City to grant an interview.

At the time, Chebichi, who has been driving trucks for the past six years, is ferrying goods from Emali town in Makueni County to Tororo, Uganda.

A resident of Turbo in Uasin Gishu County, she informs that she will be on the road for the next two days, employed by Kaburu Transporters Company. Despite the challenges that come with her job, she emphasises that the past six years on the road have helped her master the art of courage, patience, charisma, and amazing excellence in her work.

"On a typical day, I wake up at 4am to prepare myself and embark on a journey, depending on the day's assignment. On today's assignment, I will be on the road for 16 hours with various stopovers," Chebichi explains.

Chebichi always checks the vehicle to ensure it has enough oil, water, and inspects the engine. She also ensures the tires have enough pressure before embarking on a journey. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

She always starts with prayers before checking the vehicle to ensure it has enough oil, water, and inspects the engine. She then examines the vehicle for any dents and ensures the tires have enough pressure.

"The company shift starts from 5am to 8pm, that is when you will pull over, have something to eat, and have a rest. We always have journey plans. When I started my journey from Emali, I had mapped out where I would sleep and all the stopovers," says the mother of two.

Her journey to truck driving was a dream come true, one she had to fight hard for.

"Growing up, I always dreamed of being a driver. I admired my father driving a tractor while ploughing our farm," she shares.

"I even used to assemble plastic bottles to make toy cars and would drive them around the neighbourhood, amusing other children."

However, her path to becoming a truck driver was not smooth. After dropping out of school due to financial constraints, Chebichi worked various odd jobs to make ends meet. Eventually, she saved enough money to enrol for a driving course in 2008 and obtained her special license.

In 2018, she secured employment as a truck driver at Hakika Transport Services in Mombasa, transporting goods from the port to various destinations. So, how did she get her first job?

"One evening I was conversing with a friend about the challenges I was going through at home. The friend encouraged me to travel to Mombasa since there are many driving job opportunities there," she says.

In Mombasa, friends hosted her until she secured a vacancy in one of the companies. She says that she was scheduled for an interview, and to her surprise, she was the only woman among 17 men. She emerged top.

"The first few weeks were very challenging. The first time on the road was terrifying and tiresome, but I had to work hard since I needed a job. With time, I got used to it," Chebichi recalls.

Chebichi previously worked as a security guard and a carwash attendant before settling in her current job. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"I was once married but life was hard, so I returned (to my parents') home. I even worked as a security guard, in a car wash and a trader... to fend for my children. I travelled to Mombasa to try my luck. During the job interview, reversing was quite hard but I managed," she adds.

After working for four years, she moved to Saptera Transport Services, and later to her current employer.

The biggest sacrifice she has had to make is spending a lot of time away from her children, a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. She ensures she goes home at least six times a month to spend time with them.

Chebichi encourages other women to pursue their desired careers, emphasising that the days when certain jobs were exclusively for men are long gone.

"Women (truck drivers) are exposed to many dangers besides carjacking and robbery, therefore a journey plan is important," she says. An incident she will never forget was when her truck developed a mechanical problem during heavy rain, at night. Fortunately, other drivers came to her aid.

And despite witnessing a number of road accidents, she has never been involved in one herself, a factor she is grateful for.

"We have men who take us as their sisters and always offer a helping hand, which makes our work easier," she says.

In spite of her rigorous job, she still finds time to look after herself, even finding time to plait her hair while on a journey. "I have to be clean and look good," she says.