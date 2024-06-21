The surge of Gen Z women activists marks the dawn of an exciting era

Nairobi's streets ground to a halt on Tuesday and Thursday as hundreds of Kenyans, mostly young men and women, protested against proposed new taxes. From my office window, facing the protest site, I endured teargas lobbed by police officers trying to disperse these Gen Z demonstrators.

Amidst the swirling tear gas and chants of resistance, a striking scene unfolded: young Kenyan women boldly leading the charge, asserting their place in the fight for a fair society. It was exhilarating to witness over those two days.

As the literature teacher that I am, I will attempt to poetically describe the young women – her head held high and a fire burning in her eyes, she strode defiantly towards the swelling crowd of protesters. Her ripped jeans, very long braids and well-worn sneakers belied strength and determination. This was her moment, her chance to raise her voice against injustice and demand change.

Clutching a placard bearing a defiant slogan, she took her place on the frontlines, undeterred by the threat of tear gas or police batons. The echoes of generations of women who fought before her fuelled her resolve.

The surge of activism among these Gen Z women marks the dawn of a new era, reshaping societal perceptions of women's roles. No longer confined to men or hired goons, protests are now a vibrant arena for fearless youth.

While Kenya boasts a rich history of remarkable women activists like Wangari Maathai, Charity Ngilu, Martha Karua, Millie Odhiambo, and Gladys Wanga, some of whom challenged oppression under a single-party regime, this new wave represents a seismic shift. Where their mothers and grandmothers battled against systemic marginalisation and gender barriers, these young women rise empowered, emboldened by the hard-won victories of those who came before them.

This phenomenon extends beyond Kenya. From the streets of Khartoum, where women played a pivotal role in toppling Omar al-Bashir's regime in 2019, to protests in Iran in 2022, women worldwide are asserting their voices and demanding change.

In Kenya, young women led protests against police brutality in 2021 and rallied again last January to end femicide, showcasing unparalleled fearlessness and a steadfast commitment to justice. Leveraging social media adeptly, they harness smartphones and hashtags to mobilise support and hold authorities accountable.

This generation of activists distinguishes itself through its boldness, dedication to justice, and adept use of technology to amplify their voices—a testament to their determination to shape a more equitable future.

While celebrating their courage, we cannot overlook the risks they face — violence, harassment, and reprisals from those threatened by their empowerment. This underscores that the journey to equality demands resilience and sacrifices. I am deeply impressed by their commitment to peaceful protest throughout their demonstrations. They have demonstrated an admirable ability to voice their dissent without resorting to violence.

As we celebrate their resolve, we must acknowledge our collective duty to nurture and support them. Institutions must create safe spaces for their voices and concerns. Families and communities should uplift and encourage them.

Furthermore, established women leaders have a crucial role in mentoring and guiding these young activists. This moment calls for gender equality—a rallying cry echoing far beyond Nairobi's streets.

Let us not just admire their bravery but actively join their cause, amplifying their voices and advancing towards a fairer, more equitable society for all.