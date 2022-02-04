The slum women of Kenya

Majority of women in Kenyan slums are the breadwinners. Life here is often dangerous, particularly these women-headed households. 
 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Gender desk team

What you need to know:

  • UN Women and UN-Habitat say Kenya is one of the 59 developing countries where women aged 15 to 49 are overrepresented in slums.
  • Without a regular income, their access to clean water and proper sanitation is compromised, given that they have to buy water and pay to use a toilet.
  • Regrettably, most of these women are unaware of the economic empowerment programs initiated by the government.

Slums have the most dilapidated living conditions. Poor sanitation and overcrowding are among the problems that bedevil these informal settlements. The shacks and buildings are mostly illegal and consequently, lack basic infrastructure services like water, sanitation and health facilities. Although the residents would prefer better homes, most can’t afford. The lack of basic services affects women disproportionately because they spend most of their unpaid work hours attending to their caregiving roles at home. Majority are the breadwinners. Life here is often dangerous, particularly the women-headed households.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.