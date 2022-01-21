Mukuru slums

The alleged tent which is being rented out to individuals seeking to engage in illicit sex in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

| Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

After Mukuru demolitions, residents now sell themselves to earn a living

logo

By  Collins Omulo  &  Mercy Chelangat

The vast and bustling Mukuru Kwa Njenga is one of the five informal settlements making up the Mukuru slums in southeast Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.