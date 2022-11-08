Ten Kenyans recognised as Africa's most influential leaders

Ten Kenyan women have been named in the top 100 most influential African women of 2022.

According to Avance media, the ten women are at the forefront breaking barriers in their careers, business and life pursuits.

In the governance category, two-time Kirinyaga County Governor and Chairperson of the Council of Governors Anne Waiguru, appeared for the second time on the prestigious list.

Former deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua and Chief Justice Martha Koome, were among three Kenyan women in this category.

Elizabeth Wathuti, an environmentalist and climate activist was the only Kenyan recognised in the climate change category.

Celebrated climate change activist Elizabeth Wathuti was the only Kenyan recognised in the climate change category.

Leading the business leadership category is Anne Muraya. Appointed early this year, Ms Muraya made history to become the first woman CEO for Deloitte East Africa.

Coca Cola East and Central Africa’s Vice President Debra Mallowah has been recognised in the business leadership category. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The other two women lauded for their influence in this category are Coca Cola East and Central Africa’s Vice President Debra Mallowah and Chief Executive Officer for East Africa at General Electric Brenda Mbathi.

Caren Wakoli, Founder and Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation Africa was recognised in the philanthropy category. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

In the philanthropy category are Caren Wakoli, Founder and Executive Director of Emerging Leaders Foundation (ELF) and Makena Mwobobia, the Executive Director at Action Aid Kenya.