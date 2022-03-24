Banking institutions, telecommunication services top brands women love most

Kenyan women voted telecommunication service providers and banking institutions as their top most loved brands in 2022.

This was revealed in the second edition of the ‘Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women Study in Kenya’ by Ipsos and BSD Group on March 22.

Safaricom PLC was voted the most loved brand followed by Mpesa Services, Airtel and Equity Bank respectively.

The study was released in co-ordination with the 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66) in New York with an overarching theme of Transforming Legislation and Policies for the Advancement of Women’s Participation in the Labour Market and Economy.

Speaking during the launch of the study at a Nairobi hotel, Eva Muraya, BSD Group CEO stated that the findings spoke to Kenyan women’s purchasing power and the need for corporates to engage them in the development of products and services.

Family security

The study that interviewed more than 1,000 adult women across the country including Coast, North Eastern, Central, Eastern, Rift Valley, Western, Nyanza and Nairobi also established that women’s purchases were influenced by their financial and family security.

Dr Carol Ajema, Senior Gender Specialist at International Centre for Research on Women who attended the launch opined that the study was a wake-up call to businesses that women cannot be ignored as they are the primary purchasers in Kenyan households.

“This study highlights the place of data in championing the gender agenda. As women constitute the largest proportion of the population, they are an influential in the ecosystem of decision making. Their decisions revolve around the kind of products to be bought, the brand and the quantity. They, therefore, cannot be ignored,’’ Dr Ajema stated.

Market trends

She, however, acknowledges that businesses have largely marginalised women as consumers in terms of lack of access to information, decision making and influencing market trends.

Rachel Shebesh, Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes, echoed Dr Ajema’s sentiments and pledged that the ministry would use the study findings to increase women’s participation in influencing market trends

“We are pleased that the insights collected in this study bring out issues affecting women in Kenya, which will inform development of evidence-based policies by the government,’’ Ms Shebesh stated during the event.

Other brands that made it to the top ten list of the most loved brands by women include Arimis, Coca Cola, Always, Naivas and GoTv.