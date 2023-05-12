Siaya market cleaned up after 'Nation' story

A day after Nation.Africa published a story on imminent closure of Wichlum Beach market in Siaya County over poor sanitation, Governor James Orengo visited the trading centre and led the locals in a clean-up exercise.

Mr Orengo warned residents that an unhygienic environment poses serious health risks.

Roseline Orwa, the founder of Rona Foundation, a widows' rights organisation that has partnered with a local youth group to run a climate change project in Bondo Sub-county, said the governor also committed to revamping the market.

Their project focuses on creating clean environments by sensitising the locals to better waste management practices. It also engages the county government in providing quality sanitation services.

Immense changes

Ms Orwa, who received the governor at the market, told Nation.Africa on Thursday that she was hopeful of immense changes following Mr Orengo’s visit.

“Four hotels have already been closed because of lack of sanitation facilities and owners of four residential estates have been notified of planned eviction of tenants should they fail to construct latrines within the given period,” she said.

She, however, added that the county had yet to collect garbage dumped in an open area between residential estates.

“But we hope that because the governor has pledged to convert this market into a model market, there will be a consistent garbage collection plan,” she said.