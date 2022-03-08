Sh4 million rich! Game-changing Isiolo chamas

Members of Upendo VSLA group during the annual profit share out meeting in Daaba, Ngaremara ward, Isiolo County, on December 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • Being pastoral women, their work was majorly to look after livestock, fetch water and firewood, and cook for their families.
  • The pioneers persevered in the face of male resistance and maintained that the VSLAs were beneficial.
  • Today, 17 groups of more than 350 women exist, and are changing lives. The women save between Sh100 and Sh500 weekly, plus Sh30 for their social welfare.

When village savings and loans associations (VSLA) were introduced in Ngaremara, Isiolo County, some years ago, the few women who took the bold step of joining groups risked being thrown out of their homes by their husbands.

