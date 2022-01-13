How Amboseli women are beading their way into financial freedom

Photo credit: Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They have also been contracted to supply rangers in conservancies with food, thus earning extra cash.
  • They have broken from tradition that diminishes the place of Maasai women at the family and community levels.

Among the Maasai, a largely patriarchal community, the place of women is greatly diminished as culturally instilled values make them inferior to men.

