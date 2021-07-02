Caroline Mbogo
Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Women group mills profits from bananas

NMG logo

By  Richard Maosi

What you need to know:

  • Kikai Foods is run by a group of women who turn bananas, pumpkin, sweet potato and arrowroots into sweet flour that they sell for blending of cereal flours for nutritious products.
  • The group uses social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to market their products.

Our four-hour drive from Nairobi ends up at Kaigoro village, some 12 kilometres from Embu Town.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Rabbit meat, the delicacy missing on your plate

  2. Uhuru mourns industrialist Naushad Merali

  3. PRIME Work plan for capsicum management

  4. PRIME Best animal care before slaughter

  5. Businessman Naushad Merali dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.