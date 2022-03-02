Seven parents serving six-year jail terms for abetting FGM

Girls at a temporary anti-FGM rescue centre in Kuria West, Migori County, on December 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  IAN BYRON

What you need to know:

  • Kenya banned the practice in 2011, paving the way for the FGM Act, 2011, which carries a minimum punishment of three-year imprisonment and a Sh200,000 fine.
  • Data from Kehancha law courts indicated that 57 parents were on remand after they were charged with abetting FGM.
  • More than 80 children have been out school this term after they were detained as investigations continued.

Seven parents who pleaded guilty to abetting and failing to reportfemale genital mutilation (FGM) in Kuria are serving six-year jail terms.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.