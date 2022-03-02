Seven parents serving six-year jail terms for abetting FGM

Seven parents who pleaded guilty to abetting and failing to reportfemale genital mutilation (FGM) in Kuria are serving six-year jail terms.

They admitted wrongdoing on December 27, 2021, even as the government intensified a crackdown on the retrogressive cultural practice. Many girls faced the knife in December, prompting a rescue mission that saw their parents arrested.

More than 80 children have been out school this term after they were detained as investigations continued. Data from Kehancha law courts indicated that 57 parents were on remand after they were charged with abetting FGM.

Kenya banned the practice in 2011, paving the way for the FGM Act, 2011, which carries a minimum punishment of three-year imprisonment and a Sh200,000 fine.

Speaking at a meeting last week, Kehancha resident magistrate Anne Karimi said 50 parents were granted a Sh500,000 bond each, while seven were convicted on their own plea of guilt, setting a new precedent in the fight against FGM that has been deep-rooted in the region.

Nation.Africa has established that 94 children, all of whom had been subjected to the cut, are testifying against their parents accused of perpetrating the cut last December.

Girls testify

On Monday, 22 girls testified at Kehancha law courts before they were taken back to their homes. Others are expected to testify in the ongoing cases, despite fears by stakeholders that the vice may escalate during the March-April school holidays.

The parents were arrested in Tagare, Nyamosense-Komosoko and Masaba wards in Kuria West.

So far, 38 minors have been released from Manga Children remand prison in Kisii County where they were held to avert their interaction with the parents, who might have compromised them and jeopardised investigations.

“We have been seeking to have them testify in the ongoing proceedings before they are released back to their homes,” Mabera sub-county children’s officer Janet Robi said.

“The cases are set to run to April 29, 2022, when a verdict is set to be released.”

Stakeholders are worried that the porous Kenya-Tanzania border may escalate the vice as some girls are sneaked into the neighbouring country to escape the local dragnet.

In a meeting in Kehancha town last week, anti-FGM campaigners vowed to step up the fight to ensure no girl is subjected to the cut during the two-month school break after it emerged that more than 500 girls have been cut since December 13 last year.

Mr Charles Olwamba, a programmes officer at Amref Health Africa, said the numbers could be higher owing to cross-border FGM and failure to report some cases to law enforcers.

“The main challenge is the porous border that has seen more victims sneaked into Tanzania to undergo the cut. Coupled with failure to report and inadequate resources in the community, the efforts to scale down the vice have been greatly impeded,” he said.

Mrs Susan Matinde of Geceso Women Network told Nation.Africa that circumcisers were already planning for a “bigger event” that will include three clans that never took part in the exercise.

“Our swift action helped to rescue many girls who were at risk of undergoing the cut and ensured they were safe in temporary rescue centres. We are on high alerts after getting wind that the exercise may be secretly conducted during the long holidays,” she said.

She thanked local administrators for working hand in hand with anti-FGM crusaders and gender activists to fight the menace.

Chiefs on the spot

Mr Vincent Mwita, an activist, however, accused some local administrators of impeding the fight, calling on the government to crack down on rogue officials.

“We had issues with the local administrators who did not take the matter seriously despite getting numerous reports. We call on the government to be on the lookout to avert a similar situation this time round,” he said.

He said some of the known “cutters” were being protected by local administrators, a move he said derails the FGM fight.

The complaints come after Kehancha police arrested the wife of a local chief for allegedly abetting FGM.

Kuria West sub-county police commander Cleti Kimaiyo said the woman, 30, was arrested after her husband reported her complicity. The girl was also found during the night arrest.

Mr Kimaiyo said the suspect took the daughter for the cut without the knowledge of her husband, the chief.

According to Unicef, about four million girls and women in Kenya have undergone FGM. Overall, 21 percent of girls and women aged 15 to 49 have been subjected to the practice.