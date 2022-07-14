Report: Women in health, care earn 24pc less than men

Women in health and care sector earn 24 per cent less than men, a new joint report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed.

According to the Gender Pay Gap in the Health and Care Sector: A Global Analysis in the Time of Covid-19 report, age, education and working time contribute to the gender pay gap in the sector, despite women constituting 67 per cent of its workforce.

“Women comprise the majority of workers in the health and care sector, yet in far too many countries, systemic biases are resulting in pernicious pay penalties against them,” said Jim Campbell, WHO director of health workforce, in a statement.

“The evidence and analysis in this groundbreaking report must inform governments, employers and workers to take effective action. Encouragingly, the success stories in several countries show the way; including wage increases and political commitment to pay equity."

The report shows a wider pay gap in higher pay categories, where men are over-represented. Worse still, working mothers in the sector are disproportionately disadvantaged. It states that during a woman’s reproductive years, employment and gender pay gaps in the sector significantly increase and the gaps persist throughout the rest of hera woman’s working life.

ILO director of conditions of work and equality Manuela Tomei said: “There will be no inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery without a stronger health and care sector.

“We cannot have better-quality health and care services without better and fairer working conditions, including fairer wages for health and care workers, the majority of whom are women.