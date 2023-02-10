Rachel Ruto launches biodegradable pads project in Kajiado

Kenya First Lady Rachel Ruto on Thursday unveiled a sanitary pads factory in Kisaju, Kajiado County.

The Sifa Pad & Praise Project, an initiative of the Kenya Assemblies of God Church in partnership with the WorldServe International Kenya, seeks to provide underprivileged girls with sanitary pads, while empowering them with information and life skills to navigate the future.

Speaking during the project launch, Ms Ruto lauded the initiative as a life-transforming program.

“The Sifa Pad Factory & Praise Project is not only about providing our daughters with sanitary pads, but also protecting them from negative life altering issues,” she said.

She added: “For this, I ask that you see your work as one of giving our girls an opportunity to get an education and to live their lives with the dignity they deserve.”

The First Lady regretted that many girls do not perform well in school because of nonattendance during their menses, and this accounts for 20 per cent of school days per year.

"A lot of girls use insufficient and unhygienic methods to manage this period of their lives, which occurs every month. These methods put them at risk of infections. For some, desperation during this season drives them to get involved in sexual activities to earn money to buy sanitary pads,” she said.

The factory whose pads are 100 per cent biodegradable and friendly to the environment, has been set up with the assistance of Hands of Hope - Joyce Meyer Ministry World Missions.

“During my tour at the factory, I was informed that this facility has a capacity to produce 200 pieces of biodegradable sanitary pads per minute. If the factory achieves full-scale production, it can produce 96,000 pieces per day. This translates to 9,600 packs of 10 pads per pack, per day. Can you imagine the impact this project will have in our nation?” the Ms Ruto noted.

Environment

As an advocate of environmental conservation, the First Lady also called on organisations present to be champions of environmental protection and conservation.

“The protection of our environment is key. As Christians, we are stewards of the earth. God requires that we take care of our environment. This is why for me, incorporating environmentally friendly aspects to all our projects is key in ensuring we tend to the environment,” she said.

She noted that environmental conservation involves amongst other initiatives, planting trees to reduce the effects of climate change, especially in the arid and semi-arid areas.

Also present at the unveiling of the factory were Archbishop Philip Kitoto, Governor of Kajiado County Joseph Ole Lenku, President of WorldServe International John Bongiorno, and David & Shelly Meyer from the Hand of Hope – Joyce Meyer Ministry World.