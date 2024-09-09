Quiet revolutionary: How Anna Mutavati reshaped women's rights in Kenya

In the bustling corridors of the UN Kenya office, a quiet revolution has been taking place under the stewardship of an unassuming powerhouse. Anna Mutavati, with her calm demeanour and disarming simplicity, has been reshaping the landscape of women's rights and political participation in Kenya for the past five years.

As she prepares to ascend to a new role as Deputy Director of the UN Women regional office for Eastern and Southern Africa, her legacy serves as a testament to the power of dedicated leadership and strategic intervention.

At first glance, one might not immediately recognise the influential position she holds. Her unpretentious manner and approachable nature belie the significant impact she's had on Kenya's political and social landscape. It's only after a brief interaction that one realises the depth of her influence and the breadth of her vision for women's empowerment in the country.

No democracy

"Democracy without women's voices is no democracy," Mutavati asserts, her eyes gleaming with conviction. This belief has been the driving force behind her most celebrated achievement: the notable increase in women's political representation in Kenya.

Under her guidance, the 2022 elections saw a surge in women's participation, with the number of women MPs rising from 23 to 29, and women governors more than doubling from three to seven. This progress, she explains, is the fruit of the "Expanding Spaces for Women Political Participation in Kenya" project, a collaborative effort between UN Women, Uraia Trust, and Global Affairs Canada.

"The project aims to enhance the capacities of women leaders and create a conducive and enabling environment for women to engage in politics and governance freely and effectively," she elaborates.

"We've seen tangible results, not just in the numbers, but in the quality of engagement and the shifting perceptions about women in leadership roles."

However, the UN Women official is quick to point out that the journey is far from over.

"Kenya has made significant strides in enacting laws that support women, but political participation remains our greatest challenge," she notes.

Inclusive budgeting

"We need Parliament, political parties, and other relevant bodies to step up and support this cause. Women, being more than half the population, need to be at the decision-making table to inform inclusive budgeting and development."

One of the most significant hurdles she identifies in women's political participation is the high cost of elections in Kenya.

"The expensive nature of Kenyan elections distorts the playing field and makes it difficult for women to compete fairly, as they often don't have access to the same financial resources," she explains.

Her solution? "We need to put in place a law that caps election financing. This single intervention could level the playing field dramatically and allow more women to throw their hats into the political ring."

Mutavati's work goes beyond just encouraging participation; it also focuses on creating a safe environment for women in politics. During the 2022 elections, her team played a crucial role in mitigating political violence targeting women candidates, a pervasive issue in past elections.

"We implemented a robust civic education program that communicated to Kenyans the importance of having women at the decision-making table," she says. "But we didn't stop there. We also worked on practical measures to ensure women's safety during the electoral process."

In partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UN Women led a joint project that trained 141 police commanders on election security management. The training highlighted electoral-related sexual and gender-based violence and the specific role of law enforcement in dealing with these cases.

Hotspot counties

"We didn't just focus on high-level officials,” she adds. "We also trained 846 officers across 12 potentially violent hotspot counties in public order management and prevention and response to violence against women in elections."

The impact of these initiatives was significant. Not only did they help create a safer environment for women candidates, but they also contributed to a more peaceful election process overall, the outgoing UN Women Country Representative in Kenya, explains.

But her impact extends far beyond the political arena. In the arid landscapes of Kitui, Laikipia, and West-Pokot counties, a green revolution is underway. Through the Kenya Economic Empowerment of Women through Climate Smart Agriculture project, more than 2,300 women have been empowered with innovative farming techniques like Zai pit technology and Gala goat rearing.

"I've witnessed these women transform from dependents to providers," Mutavati reflects, her voice tinged with pride. "They're not just feeding their families; they're feeding their communities and their own ambitions."

The project, which began in June 2020 with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica), has been a game-changer for women in these arid and semi-arid regions.

She explains the technology behind the success: "Zai-Pit technology, also known as planting pits, is a water-efficient farming technique. It creates a micro-environment that increases drought resistance and improves crop yields, making it ideal for these challenging climatic conditions."

In addition to maize and green gram farming using the Zai-Pit method, the project introduced Gala goat rearing.

"The Gala goat is well-adapted to dry weather conditions, making it an ideal livestock choice for these areas," she notes. "This diversification of income sources has significantly improved the economic resilience of these women."

Despite these strides, Mutavati acknowledges the challenges that persist. She points out that while Kenya has enacted progressive laws enhancing gender equality, including the Sexual Offences Act and the Protection against Domestic Violence Act, implementation remains a concern.

Teen pregnancy

"We're particularly worried about the high rates of teenage pregnancy in Kenya," she says. "This calls for stricter implementation of existing laws to protect our girls. It's not enough to have good laws on paper; we need to see them making a difference in people's lives."

As she prepares to take on her new role overseeing 22 countries, her colleagues paint a picture of a leader whose impact transcends titles and borders.

Crawn-Trust Executive Director praises Mutavati's "unwavering dedication" and her unique ability to connect with everyone from grassroots communities to high-level officials.

"Anna has this remarkable ability to build relationships and deepen engagement with the women's rights movement," Daisy reflects.

"She connects intimately at both personal and professional levels, whether she's talking to women in rural communities or high-ranking government officials. This has made a profound impact on the work of the women's rights movement in Kenya."

Daisy adds that Mutavati's support extends beyond formal programs. "She's always been there for us, even in urgent, emerging issues, ensuring that women's voices and perspectives are not left out. Her tireless efforts and exceptional leadership have been truly inspiring."

Gender equality

Dr Jennifer Riria, the President and CEO of Echo Network Africa Foundation, describes the UN Women official as a results-oriented leader who "treats challenges that women face with sensitivity." She adds, "Anna believes that this world will be a better place when equality, fairness, and justice are achieved for all. It's not just a job for her; it's a mission."

Arthur Okwemba of the African Woman and Child Feature Service credits Mutavati's leadership for demonstrating that gender equality in political representation is indeed achievable in Kenya. "Through Anna's leadership, UN Women has shown that we can make real progress in women's political participation. Now it's up to parliament to show leadership and make gender equality a reality for Kenyan women," he says.

Mutavati's passion for women's rights and social development is deeply rooted in her background. A lawyer by profession, she holds a Master's Degree in Women's Law from the Southern and Eastern Regional Centre for Women's Law (SEARCWL) at the University of Zimbabwe, in addition to her law degree from the same institution.

Her 20-year career in human rights and social development has equipped her with a unique perspective on the challenges facing women in Africa.

New role

Prior to her role in Kenya, she served as Deputy Representative and Head of Programmes at UN Women in Uganda for five years, giving her a comprehensive understanding of the regional context.

As our interview draws to a close, Mutavati's eyes sparkle with anticipation for her new role.

"I leave with my head held high," she says, her voice filled with determination. "But there's still work to be done. The fight for women's rights and gender equality is far from over."

She reflects on the progress made and the challenges ahead. "We've seen what's possible when we invest in women's leadership and economic empowerment. But we need to keep pushing. We need more women in Parliament, more women governors, more women in boardrooms. We need to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to education and that every woman has control over her own body and future."

Her vision extends beyond individual countries. In her new role overseeing the Eastern and Southern Africa region, she hopes to foster greater cooperation and knowledge sharing between countries. "Each country in our region has its unique challenges, but also its unique solutions. By bringing these experiences together, we can accelerate progress across the entire region," she explains.