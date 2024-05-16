Periods of despair: It's back to school but where are the free pads?

As pupils and students return to school for the second term, all eyes are on the government regarding the Sanitary Towels Program for girls in public primary and junior secondary schools.

The program, which came into effect in 2011, has been shrouded in confusion, with complaints that the government has not been supplying sanitary towels to schools as required.

Its objective was to increase access for teenage girls to sexual and reproductive health products, thereby increasing their retention in school, transition to higher education, and enhancing their academic performance. It was also meant to minimise absenteeism.

A spot check by nation.africa at several schools in Nairobi and Kiambu reveals that some institutions have not received sanitary towels for a while.

A teacher from a public school in Eastleigh, Nairobi, who requested anonymity due to fear of victimisation, said the last time the institution received sanitary towels from the government was last year.

"As things stand, we could be staring at a crisis," the teacher told nation.africa.

"Many times, we are forced to give out our sanitary towels to pupils who unexpectedly get their periods. What else can you do when a girl comes running to you in need?"

The teacher added that the sanitary towel program has been plagued by confusion and uncertainty due to inconsistent supply.

Stock of pads

"Things on the ground are different. Sometimes I look at these girls and pity them. Many can’t afford the sanitary towels, and the ones supplied by the government would really come in handy if their supply is consistent and assured," the teacher added.

Inquiries from two other schools in Kamukunji Sub-county revealed they are yet to receive the sanitary towels. However, things seem different at Kibubuti Primary School in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, where a source indicated they currently have a stock of pads received during the holidays.

Data from the Ministry of Education shows that a girl who misses school for four days in a 28-day month loses 13 learning days, equivalent to two weeks of learning per term. There are currently about 3.7 million girls in public primary schools, special primary, and secondary schools in the country who require sanitary towels.

Despite the provision of Free Basic Education, many girls continue to miss out on education due to absenteeism related to reproductive health issues, as they are forced to stay away from school when they cannot manage their menstruation.

Studies have shown that girls from poor families miss 20 per cent of school days in a year due to a lack of sanitary towels. In an academic year (nine months), a girl loses 39 learning days, equivalent to six weeks of learning time. A girl in primary school between Grades Six and Eight loses 18 learning weeks out of 108 weeks, while within the four years of high school, a girl can lose 156 learning days, equivalent to almost 24 weeks out of 144 weeks of learning.

The government has remained adamant that it is committed to ensuring the sanitary program continues. Last week, the State Department for Gender issued a statement indicating the government will soon have a national launch of the sanitary towels program.

Leaders including Isiolo Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina, among othershave also been questioning the government's delay in supplying sanitary towels to schools in their areas.

The sanitary program has been dogged by audit queries, with the Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, raising concerns about the insufficient provision of sanitary towels in public schools.