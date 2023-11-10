Patriarchy has no room in the 21st Century Kenya

It has been a dramatic week for Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. For two days, the only matter discussed in the Senate was the county boss.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma rightfully tweeted after Kawira survived impeachment on Wednesday: “Strong Woman! When my daughter grows up, I’ll want her to be like Governor Kawira; to beat women and men in elections, face and defeat impeachment motions in the Senate and lead with courage.”

Coming from a male politician, these words bring hope to Kenya’s journey towards achieving gender equality, especially in the political space. Inadequate women’s representation in politics is evident.

Women have a difficult time not only in convincing male voters to elect them but also in rallying the support of female voters.

In recent times, however, thanks to the 2010 Constitution, Kenya has witnessed positive shifts in attitudes, legally and socially. However, patriarchy and misogyny live on, with female political representation remaining dismal.

That Kawira is among the seven female governors, out of 47, was a plus for Kenyan women. She won as an independent, in the middle of misogyny, making her my hero. She beat two strong male contenders in the contest, defeating the most popular party in the region.

This is the second time Kawira has survived impeachment. She was accused of seven wrongdoings. I read the counts against her and Chief Justice Martha Koome’s words ‘hot air, wild goose chase!’ during the presidential petition judgment in the last general election, came to mind. Many other political leaders have done worse but sit pretty on their seats.

At the heart of Kawira’s tribulations is patriarchy. I am not supporting her wrongdoings. Like she said during the impeachment session on Wednesday, she is human and bound to err.

The men in the videos aired in the Senate, uttering disgraceful and offensive words against the governor, should be ashamed of themselves.

The remarks, especially by politician Mpuru Aburi, were inappropriate and likely to perpetuate a culture of disrespect and gender-based violence. They were a direct affront to girls, women and the larger goal of gender equality.

At the end of the day, the vulgar videos left a rotten egg on the faces of the few dishonourable men. The threats against Kawira, in these videos, should also be investigated. Women deserve to be treated with dignity, their ethnicity, marital and motherhood status notwithstanding.

Coincidentally, as Meru MCAs found Kawira unfit to lead, an Infotrak Research and Consulting survey ranked her among the top 10 best performing governors, which means residents appreciate her leadership.

Meanwhile, Kenya will thrive if we have more leaders like MP Peter Kaluma, senators Okong’o Omogeni, Ledama ole Kina, Moses Kajwang’ and all those men who saw beyond Kawira’s gender and vouched for her. In them, I saw real gentlemen.

There is no room for patriarchy in the 21st Century. Kawira’s impeachment motion was nothing but an abuse to women’s leadership and the pro-women electorate. I am glad that sanity prevailed in the Senate.