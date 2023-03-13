Our power of mediation key to ending wars, border women say

Women leaders from Kenya and Ethiopia have maintained that lasting peace is only possible when rural women and girls from warring pastoral communities along their common borders participate fully in conflict prevention and resolution as well as other peace and security efforts.

The women, who met last week at Kibish, a remote centre 370 kilometres from Lodwar town, Turkana County, advocated the inclusion of women in mediation and conflict resolution by development partners and governments.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Turkana chapter chairperson Jacinta Epeyon emphasised the importance of feminism and the struggle for gender equality as the missing links to long-lasting peace that can guarantee them a dignified life.

“Sustained attacks—especially on Turkana community by bandits from Baringo and Samburu counties, and by Toposa from South Sudan, Nyangatom from Ethiopia and Dodoth and Jie from Uganda—have seen women killed, others widowed and children left orphans. We are able to talk to our husbands and sons on the importance of peace and through frequent cross border dialogues, our impact will be felt," Ms Epeyon said.

She said that in remote villages such as Kokuro, Kibish, Kamuge and Napeitom, women and girls cannot easily access water and sanitary towels for their hygiene because of insecure roads leading to shopping centres and water points.

Ms Nawi Lopem from Kang'aten village in Ethiopia said: "Whenever there is insecurity, a woman or a girl can't even access food commodities from the neighbouring trading centre because she will automatically be a target of renewed animosity. We can't struggle so much to access sanitary towels that we consider a luxury because we have so many life-threatening activities like fetching water and going to hospital."

Ms Lopen looked forward to frequent meetings between Turkana and Nyangatom women for them to build a lasting bond that will promote peace and security.

Ms Lilian Bwire, the project officer for Enhancing the Resilience of Women in Refugee Camp and Host Community supported by UN Women through funding from the government of Japan, said women in Turkana West Sub that borders Uganda were now getting an opportunity for their voice to be heard.

“The women from Oropoi and Nakitongo villages said insecurity had denied their children an opportunity to access basic education as there is no early childhood development and education centres. During cross-border peace dialogues among women, they are advocating lasting peace so that schools, hospitals, markets and roads are constructed," Ms Bwire said.

World Vision, another development partner, has been investing in water projects where women, who are victims of insecurity, can access clean water, and establishing and supporting peace clubs in schools where girls are given platforms to voice their concerns and how to boost peace.

Also present were Ms Lilian Ekamais, who is the Turkana governor’s wife, and Gender executive Elizabeth Loote. They said peace was critical to opening up the international borders to enormous opportunities in trade and investment.

"With peace, girls in schools such as Kibish Primary will learn in a favourable environment and compete equally with boys. As part of the celebration, we donated sanitary towels to them so that they are hygienically comfortable in class," Ms Ekamais said.

Ms Loote said that through the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Turkana chapter, they mobilised at least 10 women per ward to attend the event. “We capitalised on the opportunity to also celebrate the girl-child at Kibish Primary School by giving them sanitary towels for them to be comfortable in school when they are in their menstrual cycle. We encouraged them to work hard in class because education is an equaliser."