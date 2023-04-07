Mombasa Woman Rep sending teen mums back to class

Mombasa schoolgirls who were forced to discontinue their studies to take care of their babies are being re-enrolled.

An initiative led by Woman Representative Zamzam Mohammed seeks to give the teenage mothers a second chance to fulfil their academic and career aspirations.

Ms Mohammed says the first phase targets about 350 girls. They are among more than 1,000 learners to benefit from the National Government Affirmative Fund. It is the first time a politician is giving young mothers in Mombasa bursaries to enable them to resume learning.

Best gift

Ms Mohammed said education is the best gift a parent can give a child.

“Please, do not hide the girls at home, or discriminate against them. If they want to go back to school, bring them to my office and I will give them full scholarships. However, the parents should sacrifice to take care of their grandchildren while their daughters study,” she added.

She further warned headteachers against expelling the students for failing in their studies. Instead, the county MP said, teachers should ensure they excel.

“You are responsible for ensuring the students pass. Do not be too harsh to the students.”