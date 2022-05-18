Mombasa race: Nassir promises women a third of plum posts

Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Abdulswamad Nassir has said women will constitute at least a third of his administration if he wins in August.

He said he will also appoint a woman as his special advisor on women’s affairs. Mr Nassir is the current Mvita member of Parliament.

“If you want to empower the community, you should do so through the women. They are the ones who drive society forward,” he said in Changamwe.

“In the next county government of Mombasa, women will form 30 per cent of it. I want to ensure our women, too, get a voice.”

Track record

The Orange Democratic Movement party candidate said he believes in women's leadership, citing those he has selected to head important dockets during ongoing tenure as MP.

“Women are doing wonderful things. I have women spearheading the CDF funds at the Mvita sub-county. The chairperson of social services is a woman as well as the head of Uwezo Fund. And they are doing great things,” said Mr Nassir.

Residents welcomed the idea.

“We appreciate and understand Mr Nassir’s consideration. But it would be more important if he selects a woman as his running mate. It is time we felt part of the next county government, “said Ms Halima Abdulaziz from Mvita.

Mr Nassir has nominated former journalist Francis Thoya as his running mate.

For her part, Ms Christine Titus said more women should be considered for key county ministerial jobs.