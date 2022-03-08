Modesty has no place on gender equality agenda

The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital Board chairperson, Prof Olive Mugenda, in her office on January 20, 2021. Some female PhD holders prefer not to use their titles for fear of sounding immodest.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Oneya

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The ‘modest woman’ expectation is almost always in relation to men, who are expected to act the opposite way and are celebrated for it, unlike women who are expected to be, well, modest.
  • For the sake of those who've felt the lashes of gender injustice and to celebrate IWD 2022, let's abandon this notion that a good woman is a modest one.

For years, society has sold modesty as the hallmark of a well-behaved woman. And those women who stray from this norm have been branded unwomanly. Their behaviour branded unbecoming.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.