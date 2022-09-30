Mixed reactions to unkept ‘half Cabinet for women’ pledge

President William Ruto's failure to honour his election campaign pledge of having women take up 50 per cent of the Cabinet slots has been greeted with uproar from a section of Kenyans.

Kenya Kwanza signed a Women's Charter in the run-up to the election. Dr Ruto, then deputy president, said he was aware that women make up the largest population, and their needs ought to be well taken care of, both in the national government and at the county level.

“I commit to actualising the two-thirds gender rule and to put in place mechanisms within the first three months of the Kenya Kwanza government; we shall allocate 50 per cent of the Cabinet to women,” he said.

Line-up

But only seven women made it to his Cabinet line-up that was unveiled on Tuesday. The President nominated 10 women, with seven picked for Cabinet Secretary positions and three to Cabinet-level positions.

This has elicited mixed reactions. Renowned gospel musician Reuben Kigame is among Kenyans who have faulted the President for failing to honour his election pledge. In a statement, he said the head of state had failed on the key virtue of leadership of keeping promises.

"One of the greatest virtues in leadership is promise keeping. Even the Bible says it’s better not to promise than do so and not fulfil. William Ruto, you promised to give women 50 per cent of Cabinet slots," he said.

Community Advocacy and Awareness (Crawn) Trust, a women’s rights organisation, in a statement, also criticised the President. “Congratulations to all the women who have been nominated to serve in the Cabinet. We appreciate efforts to have a gender-inclusive cabinet. Were are, however, disappointed by the decision by the President to go back on his word to ensure a gender-equal cabinet.”

For her part, Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (Mywo) chairperson Rahab Muiu noted that things were getting better in terms of the representation of women in the Cabinet. “Mywo commends the President... Thank you for flying us to almost 50/50 gender Cabinet. Thank you so much and congratulations, Mr President.”

Debt

A good number of social media users opined that one who makes a promise is obliged to keep it, adding that it becomes a debt. Others, however, differed.

One Lilly Kim backed the President, saying it is impossible to please everyone. “You can never please everyone. I personally cannot point fingers. I know at one time or another, I have promised something to someone or even to myself but failed to fulfil due to different reasons. Nevertheless, I try to make up for it,” said Kim.

Andrew Miriti noted that despite reneging on the women's promise, there are many government positions equivalent to CSs that more women can occupy.

Mwenenye Parotos put it more bluntly, terming the pledge “hot air”.

“It’s impractical and was never to be. The objective now is about delivering the promises made to Kenyans,” said Parotos.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda said Azimio leaders will hold the Kenya Kwanza government to account on the promises it made to Kenyans.

Former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu last week sparked the debate after indicating that she was waiting to see the President fulfil his promise of allocating half of Cabinet slots to women. "He promised 50 per cent of 11 women in the Cabinet; that we can support. Let’s wait and see," she tweeted.

Nominees

The women Cabinet Secretary nominees are Alice Wahome (Water), Aisha Jumwa (Public Service), Rebecca Miano (EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands), Soipan Tuya (Environment), Susan Wafula (Health), Peninah Malonza (Tourism) and Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection).

The three women assigned Cabinet-level portfolios are Monica Juma (national security adviser), Harriet Chiggai (women’s rights adviser) and Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to the Cabinet).

Ms Wahome is former MP for Kandara. Ms Jumwa is former Malindi MP and unsuccessfully ran for the Kilifi governor seat on a UDA ticket. Ms Miano, a lawyer, has been at the helm of KenGen as the chief executive officer.

Ms Tuya is former Narok woman representative, while Ms Wafula, who had sought the Trans Nzoia woman representative seat, has worked in the supply chain industry for several years.

Ms Malonza is former Kitui deputy governor, while Ms Bore is the immediate former woman representative for Kericho.

Dr Juma served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government in several capacities, with the last being as Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum. She has also previously served as Principal Secretary for Defence and Foreign Affairs.

Ms Chiggai, an advocate, had applied for the position of commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) last year but was unsuccessful

The nominees are now waiting to be vetted by Parliament upon which they will formally be appointed by the President if approved.

Other pledges

Besides the Cabinet slots, the President also promised to introduce a women's rights agency to protect women from gender-based violence (GBV) and ensure all land transactions are consented to by women.

He further pledged that his government would provide free sanitary towels to all girls and develop a programme that would ensure teenage mothers return to school.

“My administration will ensure that girls taking science-related courses in technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) institutions will get bursaries. It will provide access to government procurement opportunities to ensure that all women automatically qualify for funding,” he said.