Mind the leadership gap: Why women leaders are Kenya's prescription for success

The inclusion of more talented women in health decision-making is crucial to tackling the world’s most pressing health challenges. Women, though historically underrepresented, bring essential perspectives and expertise to the table. Despite comprising 70 per cent of the global health workforce ,they only hold 25 per cent of senior roles (WHO) . This statistic not only highlights the gender disparity in health leadership but also reflects the limited range of perspectives and innovative solutions available for effective health policies.

Gender-diverse leadership teams can improve organisational performance by up to 21 per cent (McKinsey). Clearly, increasing the number of women in leadership roles will lead to more inclusive and effective global health strategies.

To ensure women can successfully assume influential decision-making roles in the healthcare industry, it is crucial to provide them with comprehensive support through targeted technical and soft skills training, mentorship, coaching, and sponsorship. Effective mentorship plays a pivotal role in advancing women’s careers, especially in health and other male-dominated Stem fields.

A WomenLift Health-sponsored study found patriarchal culture and implicit biases as universal barriers to women’s leadership. However, female mentors, professional networks, and leadership based on empathy and team building were identified as key enablers to career growth.

Strategic mentorship also accelerates women's progress into leadership positions. Employees who participate in mentoring programs are five times more likely to attain higher positions compared to their colleagues who lack mentorship. Additionally, mentees are five times more likely to be promoted than those not in a mentorship program.

Coaching through professional networks also plays a crucial role, especially in India and North America, where studies have found that women frequently identified them as key to career growth. In East Africa, women emphasised the importance of senior mentors or sponsors over peer networks.

Active sponsors

Sponsorship involves senior leaders actively supporting and advocating for women, providing opportunities for growth, and removing barriers to advancement. This approach significantly accelerates career progression, offering women greater visibility and exposure within the healthcare system. While male allyship has been vital in raising awareness and fostering an inclusive environment, sponsorship actively promotes women into leadership roles.

For sponsorship to be effective, male allies in the healthcare industry must be encouraged to become active sponsors, and institutions should develop structured sponsorship programs pairing sponsors with women leaders. These strategies will unlock the full potential of women leaders in Kenya and beyond. With commitment and structured measures, healthcare organisations can lead the way in promoting gender equality.

Organisations must also review internal systems, policies, and processes—such as pay equity, paid parental leave, and flexible work arrangements—to create supportive environments for women. A healthy work environment, free from harassment and discrimination, is crucial for women to advance.

Global health leaders must recognise that investing in women pays off. Empowering more women to lead and pursuing gender equality in leadership within global and public health institutions can enhance the social and economic health and wellbeing of women as individuals, which, in turn, helps address gender inequality and uplift communities and nations.

The author, Liberty Kituu is the East Africa communication manager at WomenLift Health