Why women are still a minority in Kenya's health leadership

The health sector is one of the fields that mostly employ women, who account for 70 per cent of its workforce.

However, despite enjoying the high number, women are still underrepresented in leadership, with only 25 per cent being in senior roles.

Women are disproportionately employed in relatively low-paid jobs, including nursing and midwifery.

It is for these reasons that the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) recently conducted a study on Women in Leadership in the Health Sector in Kenya to fully understand this problem.

The study was conducted in partnership with Global Health 50/50 (GH5050) and the International Centre for Research on Women, and funded by the Gates Foundation

Speaking during the dissemination event of the study in Nairobi, Dr Sylvia Muyingo, a research scientist at APHRC, says the findings show huge disparities and under-representation of women in leadership.

Dr Muyingo notes that some of the key barriers coming into the way of the rise of women to leadership positions include lack of material resources for access to training of networks and self-doubts.

“Patriarchal organisational norms, verbal and sexual harassment and financial constraints are also other factors hindering women’s rise in leadership. Patriarchal norms where women focus on unpaid domestic, caring and reproductive responsibilities and gender-based occupational segregation have also been identified as playing a pivotal role in locking out women in assuming leadership positions in the health sector,” Dr Muyingo tells Nation.Africa.

The study found that doctors and clinical officers were preferentially selected for leadership positions even when the nurses have relevant qualifications because of hierarchy issues in health.

Some employers, the study says, are also discriminating against women who are pregnant or had children during the recruitment process for a managerial position.

The study reveals that the presence of women in leadership positions positively influences organisational culture and performance, promoting greater inclusivity and collaboration.

Dr Muyingo calls for an urgent need to address power imbalances between nurses and doctors as a key enabler for more women to take up leadership roles.

“Interventions to transform gender norms are important for women’s career advancement in the health sector,” she adds.

Professor Eunice Mugo, the dean at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at the Aga Khan University, notes a need for deliberate interventions that work to solve the issue of gender inequality in health leadership.

“As a nurse by profession, it at times pains me that there are less women in health leadership, yet they are the majority in this sector. I appeal to female health workers to start exercising leadership where they are and not wait for promotion,” she says.

Prof Mugo, who is also the chair of the Nursing Council of Kenya, adds that women are most of the time bogged down by self-doubt in matters of leadership.

While evidence on the representation of women in health is growing at the global level, evidence is lacking on gender equality in the health workforce in low-income and middle-income countries, on context-specific barriers to women’s career pathways, particularly for women who experience multiple forms of discrimination, and on effective strategies to promote women’s advancement into positions of leadership.

Publicly available data on human resources for health in India and Kenya are also inadequate to arrive at a reliable estimate of size, composition and/or distribution of health workforce and details on gender distribution across levels and categories are unavailable.

Sally Odunga, a research officer at APHRC, says nurses said to progress in leadership need negotiation and problem-solving skills and effective interpersonal skills.

She adds that organisational factors are also to blame for hindering women’s rise to leadership. Nurses are for example unable to become in charge of rural hospitals as the existing policy only allows clinical officers to assume the role.

“Lack of confidence emerged as a major setback for women. This calls for capacity for women in healthcare. This will entail capacity building, on-job training, scholarships to further their education and having mentorship through supportive supervisors.”

Caroline Karimi, the director legal, leadership and governance at the Office of the President’s Women’s Rights Adviser, notes the need to have women leaders in health as they bring different perspectives that improve health outcomes.

“Women can, for example, advance better matters touching on maternal health and reproductive health. However, women's domestic duties are hindering them from climbing up the leadership ladder. There is, therefore, a need for a robust legal framework to help women in health be able to get into leadership,” Ms Karimi says.

She adds that discrimination and biased gender norms disadvantage women.

“Women need to occupy senior positions in organisations as that is where key decisions are made. Achieving gender equality in healthcare leadership is, however, a collective responsibility that calls for collaborations among state and non-state actors,” she adds.

Dr Caroline Kabiru, the head of Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health at APHRC, observes that family support, mentorship, hard work and determination are key for women leadership growth in the sector.

“Strong family support is key to helping women grow in leadership in this sector. However, workplace culture and environment and gender dynamics still prevent women from leadership,” she tells participants in the gathering.

Benson Mutuku, a gender expert, is rooting for gender-inclusive development and leadership programmes in the sector. He adds that male engagement to help increase women leadership in the sector is also paramount.