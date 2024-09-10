Mercy Asina: Taveta's unsung hero fights for justice, one case at a time

In 2020, Emily*, a mother from Taita Taveta, faced a heart-wrenching dilemma. Her eight-year-old daughter had been defiled by her uncle, but Emily's mother-in-law opposed reporting the crime to the police, fearing family shame.

"I wanted justice for my daughter," Emily recalls, her voice trembling. "You cannot shrug off the pain of a mother."

Fortunately, a friend introduced Emily to Mercy Asina, a local community woman human rights defender. With Mercy's support, Emily reported the incident to the police. The case is now ongoing at the Taveta Law Courts, though it has strained Emily's relationship with her mother-in-law.

Mercy Asina, a greengrocer in Taveta Sub-county, has been a beacon of hope for victims of abuse and property rights violations for the past 15 years. Her journey into human rights work began in 2009 after a horrific incident where a stepfather defiled his five-year-old stepdaughter.

"My heart ached," Mercy remembers. "I said, 'I can't stand on the side and do nothing.'"

Read also: The agony of being a female human rights defender

Starting in Mahoo Ward, Mercy expanded her work to cover all five wards in Taveta Sub-county. She is a founding member of Sauti ya Wanawake, a community-based organisation fighting for women's rights in the coastal region. Through this organisation, Mercy has received training and built connections with supportive NGOs.

Her impact is significant; she has assisted more than 500 women, more than 100 men, reported 80 cases of child abuse, and aided 36 widows. Her days are spent documenting cases of property disputes, sexual abuse, and accompanying victims to hospitals, police stations, and courts.

Often, she provides shelter for abused children in her own home due to the lack of local safe houses. The work is challenging and dangerous.

Mercy currently handles five high-profile cases involving influential individuals in the county, including three defiled girls and two women at risk of losing their homes. Despite constant intimidation, she remains committed to her cause. "This work is not for everyone," she admits. "But how can I sleep in peace when children are being molested and widows are being humiliated?"

Logistical support is a major hurdle. Mercy often uses her income from her greengrocery business to cover travel expenses and the costs of housing rescued children.

"I'd rather eat porridge for supper than fail to keep an abused child safe," she says. She dreams of owning a motorcycle to improve her mobility and response time in emergencies.

Despite the challenges, Mercy finds deep satisfaction in her work. "I draw much satisfaction from helping those in need," she concludes, her dedication unwavering in the face of adversity.