Meet Lilian, a mechatronics engineer driving the equity wheel

Ever wondered how you are able to monitor the security of your home through sensors using a smartphone?

Well, that is called the Internet of things, a collective network of connected devices and the technology that facilitates communication between devices and the cloud, as well as between the devices themselves.

And smart home security sensors are one such example, alongside smart agriculture, where farmers can use sensors to irrigate their farms.

Lilian Siyantei deals with that kind of technology, crucial to eliminating challenges, to better socioeconomic standards of the women and men in society.

The 28-year-old from the Maasai community is a mechatronics engineer, a specialist combining mechanical, electrical, computer and software skills.

Ms Siyantei is currently a quality inspector at the Kenya Bureau of Standards, where she develops standards related to mechatronics equipment, including sensors and energy meters. She also ensures the products in circulation comply with the standards.

As the world marks International Women’s Day, she stands out as one of the women driving the equitability wheel as her work is core to improving the quality of lives.

Beat the odds

She grew up in Rumuruti, an area in Laikipia County troubled with frequent cattle rustling.

Her schooling was often disrupted by recurrent closures or limited school time.

“We had evening preps, but due to insecurity, we could be sent home at 2pm,” she says.

Her school, Familia Takatifu, was an hour away from home.

Even though the frequent disruptions were discouraging, she says her parents' encouragement kept her focused and determined to finish her studies.

In her final exam in primary school, she scored 400 marks, joining Mary Hill Girls where she fetched an A grade.

In fact, her father motivated her to join the course since he worked in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics field.

She acquired her degree in mechatronics engineering from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

She wishes her Maasai community would enrol all their daughters in school instead of taking them for female genital mutilation and marrying them off.