Meet 29-year-old Christine Odera who is rewriting the rules of conflict resolution

Christine Odera, a 29-year-old youth leader, is determined to make significant contributions to peace, mediation, and security.

As co-chair of the Kenya Coalition on Youth, Peace, and Security, Christine leads a network of 220 youth organisations advocating the inclusion of young women and men in critical peace and mediation efforts.

“I started this work when I was quite young. Back in primary school, I studied alongside refugees from Ethiopia and South Sudan,” Christine recalls.

“At the time, I didn’t understand why some of them had to leave their countries, but I saw the challenges they faced, from language barriers to cultural integration.

"That curiosity to understand these issues grew over time, sparking my desire to work with vulnerable communities and ensure their stories are amplified where they matter.”

Her official journey into peace and security work began in 2016, after she completed her undergraduate studies in international relations, peace, and conflict.

Christine’s passion for peacebuilding is deeply rooted in her upbringing. Born in Nairobi, she later moved with her family to Narok, where she experienced a different way of life.

One of her key areas of focus is peace and security mediation, a sector where she has benefitted from the guidance of strong mentors.

Under their direction, she helped localise the women, peace, and security agenda in Kenya and further championed the youth peace, and security agenda, ensuring young people’s involvement in peace efforts.

In December 2022, Christine and her peers established the Kenya Coalition on Youth, Peace, and Security. This coalition operates nationwide, bridging the gap between grassroots initiatives and national policymaking.

“We’ve reached 18 counties so far, from Baringo to Kilifi, engaging with youth and communities to ensure their challenges and voices are reflected in national policies.”

One of the coalition’s significant initiatives is developing Kenya’s National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security. Christine views this as instrumental in moving beyond tokenistic youth involvement to genuine ownership by the government, development partners, and youth themselves.

“Bringing people together is not easy; nothing works in silos anymore.”

“Collaboration is key, whether it's farmers meeting with doctors, or youth engaging across different sectors. We must tackle cross-cutting issues affecting young people.”

As a woman mediator, Christine has faced challenges, particularly in male-dominated spaces. “One of the biggest shocks for me has been sitting in rooms with older men who assume I had to sleep with someone to be there. It’s frustrating,” she admits.

“Even older women sometimes assume I’ve had it easier because I didn’t go through the same struggles they did, yet I’m in these spaces. It’s difficult because people don’t see the hurdles I’ve had to overcome—they just make assumptions.”

Despite these obstacles, Christine’s passion and dedication have kept her going. She has learned to embrace her position and push back against societal expectations, carving out her space in peace and security.

Her leadership is not just about being in high-level spaces but also about ensuring young people are engaged in meaningful ways.

In areas like Baringo or Tana River, where life differs from urban Nairobi, Christine emphasises the importance of listening to the youth at the grassroots and addressing their specific needs.

“We don’t go to these places to dictate what should be done. The communities know their challenges best. We go to listen and amplify their voices, ensuring that their concerns are addressed in policy.”

Christine acknowledges the unique challenges young women face in leadership. She has seen how societal expectations and personal circumstances can sometimes sidetrack their leadership potential.

“You start working with a young woman, then she gets married, has children, and her priorities shift,” she says.

“It’s tough, but that’s life. It’s important to leave spaces where you can pass the baton to others, knowing that no one will do something forever.”