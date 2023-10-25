Man in court for inserting metal bar into wife's genital

A man has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly inserting a metallic object into his wife’s private parts over infidelity claims.

ES, 35, is accused of penetrating VNM with a metal bar at their house in the Githunguri area of Njiru sub-county, Nairobi, on October 22, in violation of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006. He was also charged with causing actual bodily harm contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code. He is accused of beating up and injuring VNM using the same object.

VNM had returned from church at around 6pm and found her two children in the sitting room, and her husband in the bedroom. She proceeded to the kitchen. ES followed her and demanded to know where she had been. He alleged that his wife had visited other men for a sexual escapade and he needed to confirm it using the object.

Bleeding

He is said to have forcibly undressed her before committing the offence as she struggled to free herself. ES is said to have also hit VNM with the object on the head, back and chest, and later dragged her to the bathroom where he assaulted her. VNM started bleeding from the mouth, but the husband allegedly closed her mouth and forced her to swallow the blood.

She fell down, and ES started stepping on her belly while assaulting her, and attempted to cut her breast with a kitchen knife. He later dragged a naked VNM into their children’s bedroom and locked her there.

She screamed for help and their caretaker visited to check. VNM wore her clothes that were in the children’s bedroom and fled to the Ruai Police Station where she reported the incident.

Denied charges

Police officers visited the home and recovered the metallic object, the knife and VNM’s torn, bloodstained clothes at the scene. They arrested ES.

VNM was treated at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi as investigations went on and the accused was arraigned in Makadara. He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga and pleaded for lenient bail/bond terms through lawyer Achieng Otieno.