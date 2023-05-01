Making of a predator: The women accusing Trump of sexual assault

The investigative research compilation, All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator by Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy, corroborates the evidence of 67 women.

It documents their accusations against Donald Trump and his sexual impropriety, including sexual harassment, sexual assault and 26 instances of unwanted sexual contact, which inflicted profound psychological damage on his victims.

One of the unwanted contacts was perpetrated against Elizabeth Jean Carroll, a famous US journalist, who, for decades, had an exceptional reputation as the host of Ask E. Jean television show. In the fall of 1995, 52-year-old E. Jean Carroll was on her way out of the side entrance of the Bergdorf Goodman grand department store, on 58th Street in Manhattan, New York City.

As she approached the revolving glass door, she was greeted by real estate magnate Donald Trump. He convinced her to accompany him back to the store to advise him on a present he desired to purchase. Trump insisted they visit the lingerie section, using the store's escalator. Upon arrival, Trump grabbed Elizabeth's hand, led her to one of the dressing rooms and raped her.

Trump’s ravishment dates back to his 20s. In the late 1970s, Jessica Leeds, a 38-year-old newsprint saleswoman, was on a Braniff Airways flight from Dallas to New York City. Her seat was next to that of Trump, who introduced himself and in the course of the flight, he started groping and kissing her. He reached underneath her skirt and Jessica ran to the back of the plane, and stayed there until it landed, feeling violated and insignificant.

A similar sociopathic assault was experienced by Jill Harth in December 1992. Jill met Trump in New York City to present a proposal of using his Atlantic City casinos in New Jersey to display and market her events company. Trump invited her to his grandiose Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach, Florida. While there, he attempted to rape Jill in his daughter Ivanka's bedroom and only receded when Jill puked on him as a self-defence mechanism. He continuously harassed Jill for six years, demanding sexual favours.

Paedophiliac behaviour

Trump’s narcissistic and paedophiliac behaviour of forcing himself on women and underage girls has, for decades, been an open secret on the New York party scene. On April 26, 2016, a woman, using the alias Katie Johnson, filed a civil lawsuit in California against Trump, alleging he raped her in 1994 in Manhattan when she was 13.

Katie boarded a bus to New York in June 1994 to pursue her modelling career. A woman she met took her to numerous parties where she encountered Trump. He knew Katie was 13 and had sexual contact with her at four different parties in the summer of 1994.

On Katie's fourth and final sexual encounter with Trump, he tied her to a bed and proceeded to defile her. During the course of this savage sexual attack, she loudly pleaded with him to stop. Trump responded to her pleas by violently slapping her across the face, screaming that he would do whatever he pleased. Katie cancelled the 2016 lawsuit after Trump issued death threats to her and her family.

During divorce proceedings of his first marriage in 1989, Trump's first wife and Czech ski champ, Ivana Zelnickova, stated that Trump repeatedly demeaned her by saying he couldn’t be sexually attracted to a woman who had given birth. On a traumatic occasion, he ripped her clothes off, unzipped his pants, and raped her.

Sexual favours

In 1999, Trump launched the Trump Model Management after divorcing his second wife, Marla Maples. He purchased Miss Universe Organization, which also operates the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. He offered underage models career advancement in exchange for sexual favours, impregnating several of them and facilitating the termination of those pregnancies.

However, it was after Trump married Melania Knauss in January 22, 2005, and she became pregnant with their son Barron, that the bulk of alleged sexual assaults were made public. People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff travelled to Mar-a-Lago on assignment in 2005 for a feature story marking Trump and Melania's one-year wedding anniversary.

When Melania, who was heavily pregnant, excused herself to visit the restroom, Trump pushed Natasha against the wall and forced his tongue down her throat. He then insisted they had to have an affair. She was saved by a butler, who informed Trump that Melania was on her way back.

Another victim, Summer Zervos, a contestant in Trump’s The Apprentice reality show, gave accounts of how Trump forcibly kissed her in his Trump Tower office. He then invited her to Bungalow 22 suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Trump notoriously used Bungalow 22 to subdue women. He groped Summer's breasts and tried to force himself on her. Summer eventually fled from the hotel.

Jeff Anthony is a novelist, a Big Brother Africa 2 Kenyan representative and founder of Jeff's Fitness Centre @jeffbigbrother