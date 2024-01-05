Make Policare work to boost GBV victims' access to justice

The campaign for gender equality is far from over. In Kenya, the path to achieving this goal is still littered with many hurdles, one of them being gender-based violence (GBV).

Worrying statistics from different parts of the country shows that the problem is deeply rooted. Just last month, during an event to mark the 16 Days of Activism against GBV, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital raised the red flag over the surge in incidents in the North Rift and Western regions. The hospital’s chief executive officer said they were attending to more than 400 victims every month—most of them elderly women and young children, who are obviously more vulnerable, and, according to the facility, are subjected to rape and defilement respectively.

The revelation calls for commitment to the fight against GBV by all stakeholders, particularly the national and county governments, and actors in the criminal justice system. One of the interventions that would play a key role in this campaign is Policare, a policy launched in 2021 to guide integrated response and facilitate access to justice but has not been fully implemented.

It would help tackle the endemic problem holistically and swiftly. Policare, coined from “police” and “care,” was borne out of the need for synergy. It tasks public officers and state organs to ensure strict compliance with the Bill of Rights as outlined in the Constitution. The policy also recommends the passage and enforcement of legislation that supports the fulfilment of Kenya’s international obligations in line with fundamental freedoms and human rights.

It is thus incumbent upon the National Police Service and the Inspector General of Police, under whose purview the Policare project falls, to ensure necessary interventions are in place and adequate funds allocated to make it work.

It must be rolled out to all areas if its countrywide impact has to be felt. The centres would serve victims better given that they are meant to have service providers with different relevant expertise, including health providers, counselling psychologists, representatives of the Director of Public Prosecutions, gender experts, forensic investigators, magistrates on call, and correctional staff—all under one roof.

Their joint input would ease delivery of justice, including prosecution of perpetrators. The police service should build the capacity of its officers to handle cases, protect survivors and witnesses from victimisation, and preserve evidence. The centres are envisioned to have rooms for crime records, triage, forensic evidence storage, counselling, medical examination and P3 issuance, as well as holding areas for victims or survivors.

GBV can be sexual, physical, economic or psychological. It also manifests in the form of harmful practices like female genital mutilation (FGM), which is still prevalent in many communities, some of which are now going the ‘medicalised’ route. Cross-border FGM is another emerging impediment to the campaigns within communities neighbouring other countries. It will take great effort to win the GBV war, considering its multifaceted nature.

However, effective response will make it easy to implement empowerment programmes, and, in turn, address economic disparities and boost education outcomes for girls. Individuals and communities thrive in violence-free settings.