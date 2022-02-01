Laikipia 'Goat for delivery' initiative ending maternal deaths

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, his wife Maria Mbeneka and county officers hand over seven goats to Ms Maria Nkisuya (in red T-shirt) at Ewaso health facility in Laikipia North on January 25, 2022. Ms Nkisuya was awarded for assisting seven women from her Naiperere Rongai village in delivering their newborns in hospitals. She abandoned traditional midwifery six years ago.


Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

What you need to know:

  • Maria Nkisuya is among traditional birth attendants who have now transformed into traditional birth companions; she has received 14 goats for her efforts.
  • The programme was rolled out by Governor Ndiritu Muriithi’s wife Maria Mbeneka and is meant to tap more traditional birth attendants as partners in the war on maternal deaths.

For a decade, Ms Maria Nkisuya, 45, worked as a traditional midwife in Naiperere Rongai village, Laikipia North.

