Kwale women to play key role in peacebuilding, cohesion

Kwale County has launched a peace and security action plan that brings women on board as key players in promoting cohesion.

The plan provides direction on gender mainstreaming in peacebuilding and conflict management and development of gender-responsive policies and projects. Kwale is the fourth county to develop a local action plan outlining women’s significant role.

Speaking during the launch, Human Rights Agenda executive director Yusuf Lule Mwatsefu said the plan will benefit locals.

"Kwale County is affected by numerous factors that undermine peace for its citizens. Yet, despite consolidated efforts, more can be achieved if we recognise and amplify the role the community's women have in resolving and mitigating the effects of this insecurity,” he said.

Mr Mwatsefu noted that Kwale women have already demonstrated the value they add to conflict resolution, hence the action plan will galvanise those already championing peace and encourage more to take up the call. The plan will localise strategic actions to facilitate meaningful participation of women in peace and security work.

Pillars

It focuses on the pillars of the national action plan–participation, prevention, protection and relief and recovery–and includes an implementation framework with indicators to measure progress while listing responsibilities for both state and non-state actors.

UN Women country representative Anna Mutavati welcomed the move and called for implementation. "The development of this action plan clearly sets out the government's intention to lead in the women peace and security agenda. Alongside the government, women's rights organisation and peace actors, UN Women must ensure strong implementation follows, being cognisant of the impacts and challenges conflict has at the grassroots," said Ms Mutavati.

She added that the development of the action plan sets a standard and will increase security in a region tackling multiple and overlapping conflict drivers.