Peacebuilders exploit Marsabit security operation to restore calm

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission is banking on the gains of a security operation in Marsabit to promote stability and lasting peace.

Speaking to the media during a two-day peace forum in Marsabit County, NCIC member Abdulaziz Farah said peacebuilding actors used the curfew and security operation to restore calm in the restive county.

“We as peace actors have swung into action to take that advantage and use that platform of calmness,” Mr Farah said.

The process was anticipated to last at least one and half years through the funding of the Interpeace Organisation.

The players intend to adopt peacebuilding models that have succeeded in areas like Mandera County.

The NCIC has also rolled out plans to devolve its services in Marsabit by establishing a regional office.

Commissioner Farah said the NCIC was keen to prevent violence during and after the elections in counties identified as hotspots.

Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich said the peacebuilding process was included in the planning stage of the security operations.

“Our intention is to bring together all the stakeholders and warring communities to lay a firm foundation for lasting peace,” he said.

The Moyale council of elders chairperson Hussein Kadilo appealed to the communities to come up with homegrown solutions to the deadly conflicts.

“In my view, the operation is just a stop-gap measure. The lasting solution comes from the communities themselves. We were purposely brought here so that we can share our experiences,” Mzee Kadilo said.