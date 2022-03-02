Kuria men commit to FGM eradication

FGM, Kuria elders

Kuria elders sign a memorandum to end female genital mutilation in Kehancha town on October 8, 2021, after a consultative meeting with officials from the Anti-FGM Board.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They spoke after a three-day sensitisation programme in Isebania town under the theme 'Men End FGM'. 
  • They were drawn from the four Kuria clans of Bugembe, Bwirege, Nyabasi and Bukira.
  • They have trained their efforts on the March-April school holidays when girls will be at home following fears that the exercise may be conducted.

Men from the Kuria community have vowed to support the war on female genital mutilation (FGM) to bring it to a successful end.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.