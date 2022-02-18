Kepsa policy to enhance workplace gender inclusivity

Mucha Mlingo, the chairperson of the Gender Sector Board at Kepsa, says the policy formulation is a demonstration of the private sector’s commitment to ensuring gender mainstreaming is integral to the policies and operations of an organisation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kepsa will soon require its members to adopt policies that enhance gender inclusivity in the workplace.
  • The blueprint seeks to have companies support women and other marginalised groups in the workforce, business and leadership.
  • Companies will also be required to implement gender responsive budgeting and resource mobilisation.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) will soon require its members to adopt policies that enhance gender inclusivity in the workplace.

