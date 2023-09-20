Kapsabet Girls ‘old girls’ walk to raise Sh70m for dormitories

Kapsabet Girls High School Alumni last Saturday held a walk to raise Sh70 million for the construction of modern hostels at the school in Nandi County.

The government requirement for the 100 per cent transition in secondary schools has put pressure on public. Kapsabet Girls High School, a top-performing school in the North Rift with a population of 1,700 students, is also grappling with pressing accommodation challenges.

High Court Judge Justice Roselyne Korir and Prof Loice Maru from Bomet University College led hundreds of the old girls in the ambitious walk.

Some of the old girls expressed shock that some dormitories and classrooms they used in the 1970s are still used by current students. They promised to top up the government capitation funds to make the school better.

Justice Korir and Prof Maru said the school, established during colonial times, had some of the oldest buildings.

“Kapsabet Girls High School has some of the oldest dormitories and we need new dormitories to house the more than 1,700 female students. As old girls, we are committed to improving infrastructure in our former school for a better future,” said Justice Korir.

The old girls urged the government to increase capitation to public secondary schools for more students to benefit, and to curb school dropouts.

Former school

They noted that Kapsabet Girls High School, an extra county institution in Nandi County, has produced many girls who hold senior positions in government and the private sector, and who have resolved to join hands and support their former school.

They resolved to hold a funds drive in Nairobi, in December, to help them meet the Sh70 million target.

Already, parents at the school have raised about Sh15 million, while the old girls, in the Saturday walk, raised about Sh2.8 million.

Mary Kiprop, the school principal, was optimistic that they will meet their target, lauding parents and former students for their commitment to improving the school infrastructure.

She explained that the school had managed to deal with the school dropout challenge by supporting financially challenged students.

The school board came up with a project dubbed ‘Kapsabet Girls Trust Fund’, which has benefited 172 needy students in the past four years.

“We do a background check of the needy students and establish if they qualify for financial support,” said Ms Kiprop.

Nation. Africa established that the trust fund has collected more than Sh2 million, enabling students to complete their education, while some are continuing.

“We took a selfless decision, as a board, to rescue children who are on the verge of dropping out of school. We could not stand watching potential dreams of bright female students fade away,” the school principal stated.

Donations

Prof Maru said they have also approached former students holding influential political positions and public offices, and majority have offered significant donations, enabling many students to complete their secondary school education.

Last year, the school was ranked fourth in the 2022 KCSE results in Nandi County, after scoring a mean score of 8.98 behind Kapsabet Boys High School, Samoei Boys High School, and Meteitei Boys High School.















