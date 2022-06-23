International Widows Day: UN Women seeks widows’ protection

UN Women has called for social and economic reforms addressing the rights of global 258 million widows.

The world marks International Widows Day today, June 23, with a special focus on “Sustainable Solutions for Widows Financial Independence”.

Studies have shown widowhood is strongly associated with numerous deprivations, including relative poverty, poor nutritional status, poor health, quality of life, depression and conflict.

The UN agency says the war in Ukraine has left behind a tragic cohort of widows as an estimated 90 per cent of the 14 million people forced to leave their homes are women and children.

“Around the world, cultural practices and legal barriers can mean that widows are cut off from pensions and unable to inherit money or property,” it notes in its statement.

It says challenges facing the widows ought to be addressed lest the world fails to attain Sustainable Development Goals.

It recommends countries to invest in gender-responsive public services and universal social protection schemes taking into account the special needs of the widows.

Thamini loan

While they can benefit from the cash transfer program for older persons, they can also get loans from the widow-tailored loan facility, Thamini, provided by Women Enterprise Fund (WEF).

The interest-free loan facility is, however, accessible to widows in a group of at least 10 members, 70 per cent of whom must be widows. The group must also be operating three months prior to the loan application.

WEF officers also train them on how to successfully manage a business.

UN Women also notes the need for having quality data on widows to inform respective policies.