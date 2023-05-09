Initiative seeks to close gender gap in peace drives

Community conservancies in northern Kenya have launched an initiative aimed at closing the gender gap in peacebuilding among pastoralists.

Despite women being the worst hit during conflict, they have been sidelined because of gender biases in conversations aimed at promoting peace in the often volatile areas.

During the training of women peace ambassadors from community conservancies in Isiolo and Samburu, Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT) peace coordinator Josephine Ekiru said northern Kenya has for many years suffered conflicts due to cattle rustling and ethnic animosities.

She said NRT-supported community conservancies were working round the clock to involve grassroots women in leadership and decision-making.

“We are training the women in how to resolve conflicts that occur from the family level and the community. Women are also victims of gender-based violence that occurs at home. The objective is to enhance the voices of women in peacebuilding,” Ms Ekiru said.

She noted that the culture of many pastoralist communities bar women from speaking before men, hence the need to empower more female leaders.

Ms Anab Kasim, a peace ambassador from Isiolo, said involving women in peace processes would end unnecessary conflicts.

“Once trained, the peace ambassadors will form women peace councils, which will spearhead the conversations among women. We believe women can do something to convince their children and husbands to keep peace,” she said.

They noted that in some pastoralist communities, women play a critical role in blessing the warriors before they head out for a cattle rustling expedition.

The women peace councils will be tasked with educating women to abandon retrogressive cultural practices that promote conflict and crime.