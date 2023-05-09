Call for increased women inclusion in peacebuilding

Isiolo peace and cohesion chief officer Bukao Adan has called for increased involvement of women in peacebuilding and conflict prevention and resolution, saying their potential cannot be overlooked.

During a meeting with local Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institutions in Isiolo town, Ms Adan said her office will collaborate with all stakeholders in realising sustainable peace in the region.

“All actors, including women who suffer most during conflicts, must be involved in conflict resolution and peacebuilding and our people must shun the retrogressive culture limiting their involvement,” she said.

Pastoral women are perceived to lack crucial skills and knowledge and societal standing needed to be part of decision-makers, making it hard to maximise their potential.

Samburu elder Joyce Nairesiae called for sustained efforts to ensure more women are involved in peace processes. “The involvement is still low and if increased, we could achieve more."

Ms Nancy Warima, working with the UN Resolution 1325 Action group, said: “There is a need for more collaborations to ensure lasting peace for the realisation of development in the county."

The chief officer hailed the ADR institutions for their role in conflict resolution and assured of the county government’s commitment to supporting them so that they can effectively discharge their mandate.

The institutions include the Nyumba Kumi programme that has helped reduce crime, the Council of Elders, the Suluhu initiative, UN Action Group and Isiolo Peace Link.

Petty cases

Ms Adan asked local communities to embrace out-of-court settlement of disputes for petty cases as the process was less costly and speedy.

“We are keen on strengthening and supporting all existing ADR actors for sustained peace in our county and to also help reduce backlog in courts,” she said during the meeting organised by Isiolo Peace Link.

The method has increasingly gained roots in the region with residents preferring it due to confidentiality and freedom by the warring parties to select a third party who will aid in settling the dispute.

Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders Isiolo branch chairperson Geoffrey Nabea said besides aiding in the resolution of the cases, the elders ensure reconciliation of warring parties so that they live harmoniously in future.

“ADR helps avert acrimony between the parties involved which accompanies litigation by ensuring a win-win situation through collaborative solution to the dispute,” Mr Nabea said.